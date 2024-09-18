Aqua Sana Forest Spa: Award-winning spa reveals brand refresh and new leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading and award-winning spa, Aqua Sana at Woburn Forest, has revealed its new brand identity to better reflect its unique offering and will now be known as Aqua Sana Forest Spa.

Following a successful £6.5m transformation of a multi-sensory forest escape at Elveden Forest, bringing together 25 spa experiences, which demonstrated the impact of bringing the forest to life for guests.

As the latest spa to receive the brand’s Forest Spa concept, alongside Longleat Forest and Sherwood Forest, this evolution is a natural step forward to align with its unique experience in the heart of the forest. In an Aqua Sana Forest Spa, guests can explore immersive and sensory experiences which have been inspired by the natural world – from volcanos to hot springs, forest glades to mineral caves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand has also seen a significant change in leadership over the past year, with a new team driving its evolution forward, including Laura Freeman who has stepped into the role of Group Spa Manager.

Aqua Sana Forest Spa at Sherwood Forest

Laura brings 18 years’ experience in the spa industry, having started as a Beauty Therapist in 2007 before joining Aqua Sana Woburn Forest in 2014. She was instrumental in the opening of the spa, progressing from Assistant Treatment Manager to Spa Manager - where she supported more than 130 colleagues - and now heads up the entire team across its six locations.

Celebrating her 10-year anniversary earlier this year, Laura will continue to work closely with Director of Spa, Stuart Angus, to support the business in its new chapter as Aqua Sana Forest Spa.

Stuart Angus, Director of Spa, said: “Over the last five years, we have been transforming a number of our spas into our Forest Spa concept. As we have evolved our offering, we felt now was the right time to also evolve our branding to better reflect who we are to guests staying on a break at Center Parcs and our spa guests who are visiting for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that Laura will be taking on this new role at such an exciting time for the business. I’m so proud of what the team have achieved so far and look forward to working alongside her as we drive the brand forward.”

Aqua Sana Forest Spa at Longleat Forest

Laura Freeman, Group Spa Manager, said: “Since I started with the business 10 years ago, I have had the opportunity to work across several areas of the business and really get under the skin of Aqua Sana Forest Spa. From heading up our largest spa at Woburn Forest to now leading six teams, I’m so grateful to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal time and look forward to this next challenge.”

In addition, guests can also choose from new menu options in its Vitalé Café Bar, including bacon, avocado and poached egg on sourdough toast from its brunch selection and burrata Mediterranean salad from the specials. Also new to the menu is the option to build your own salad as well as a range of side dishes.

To find out more about Aqua Sana Forest Spa please visit: www.aquasana.co.uk