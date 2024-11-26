Are you Britain's unluckiest traveller? Fancy a trip that - hopefully - can't go wrong?

International money app Zing has today put out a nationwide call for Britain's unluckiest travellers to reward them with a trip of a lifetime that ‘can’t’ go wrong as new research reveals that two-thirds (66%) of Brits have had an unlucky experience on holiday.

The most common issues for travellers included transport problems (38%), issues with accommodation (30%), or illness (29%), all causing a myriad of negative consequences for holidaymakers who just can’t catch a break.

Whether it’s missing your flight, thanks to driving to the wrong airport, or losing every single piece of luggage you checked in, Zing wants to hear the tragic tales and give one lucky, unlucky traveller a chance to redeem their travel tragedies.

A fifth of Brits (19%) said their unlucky experience ruined their holiday, and one in ten (10%) even vowed never to leave the UK again. However, Zing is hoping to entice them out of the country again with an incredible island paradise.

The luxury, all-inclusive trip to Mauritius for two - worth £7,500 - will be handed over to Britain's most hapless holidayer to reignite their love for travelling. Whether it’s losing your trunks on a water slide in Spain or exchanging dollars, not dirhams, all will be forgotten after this hiccup-free holiday.

Britain’s unluckiest traveller will enjoy return flights and private transfers to a luxury hotel in Mauritius where they can make the most of the adventure with an all-inclusive board. They’ll also be treated to a private boat tour with dolphin spotting, snorkelling and a visit to the iconic Crystal Rock. To make sure nothing goes wrong, Zing will be covering the trip with travel insurance.

Zing has enlisted the help of a panel of independent judges to read each individual entry and shortlist the unluckiest stories to pick Britain's unluckiest traveller. Entrants must recount their travel woes story in approximately 500 words (3000 characters) for the chance to win.

The nationwide hunt comes as research conducted by the international money app shows that 14% of Brits have been stung by high currency conversion costs, while the same number pay similarly high foreign ATM withdrawal costs.2

This lack of clarity with rates and fees can create challenges for holidayers and causes 13% to get confused when trying to convert currency abroad. These difficulties can often lead to holiday mishaps, including challenges with booking transport (9%) or even knowing how to pay (10%).

Launched in the UK just ten months ago, Zing makes global money worry-free so members can live their best international lives. Members can hold money in over 20 currencies, send over 30 currencies, and spend in 200 countries and territories across the world; all managed through an easy-to-use app with competitive currency exchange rates and no hidden fees.

James Allan, founder and CEO of Zing, said: “Holidays are meant to be fun and exciting, so when you lose your luggage, miss a flight, or get double booked at the hotel, it can ruin the trip of a lifetime. Zing helps remove international payment mishaps to make holidaying truly worry-free.

“However, even with the currency sorted, things sometimes go wrong. So we’re on the hunt to prove to Britain's unluckiest traveller that holidays abroad aren’t all bad, and Mauritius is just the place to do it!”

To enter, holidayers should visit www.zing.me, follow Zing on either Instagram or TikTok and submit their story ahead of the closing deadline of 30th November 2024. Terms & Conditions apply.