Aristi Mountain Resort and Villas in Greece launches new cultural initiative for 2025

A Programme of Exhibitions Championing Sustainable Fine Arts, Culture, History and Architecture

The Aristi Cultural Initiative was founded in 2024, supported by Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas, to attract new audiences to a sustainable environment of fine arts, culture, history and architecture. Based in the UNESCO World Heritage region of Zagori, Greece, the initiative has launched a new programme of exhibitions for 2025, celebrating different forms of art from across the region. The showcase will take place in Aristi’s Atop exhibition hall and is focused on helping the growth of modern art and preserving local cultural heritage.

The exhibitions will range from traditional art forms of painting and drawing to more performative expressions of creativity including music, video and sculpture - all inspired by the local Zagori region. Artwork from the Epirus Plastic Artists and Gallery 3 Portes will be available for sale following the exhibitions.

Selections from the Kostas Malamos Collection - 15th March - 23rd April 2025

This exhibition is a rare insight into the personal art collection of realist Greek painter Kostas Malamos (1913-2007), specially selected and curated by his daughter. The selection showcases works by twenty well-known Greek artists including Nikos Dessekopoulos, Maria Spyrou and Popi Zoidi, and includes mediums such as relief painting, aquatint, woodcut, and lithography. The whole collection, which spans over 500 works on paper by over 100 artists, is permanently housed in the Municipal Gallery of Prints in Zitsa, Malamos’ home village.

A key characteristic of Malamos’ collection is the lack of discrimination between emerging talent and established artists, meaning it displays everything from works by Greek masters of the 19th century to up-and-coming artists’ designs. Each piece of art is an insight into how they impacted Malamos’ own artistic practice and vision.

Epirus Plastic Artists - 26th April - 11th June 2025

Sitting below Aristi Mountain Resort and Villas in the Northwestern region of Greece, Ioannina, is the mountainous Epirus area. Epirus Plastic Artists is an organisation founded in 2013 by a group who graduated from various schools of fine arts in the country and abroad. This exclusive exhibition, taking place in Aristi Mountain Resort’s Atop event space, will take inspiration from the region of Zagori as its subject matter.

Gallery 3 Portes - 14th June - 5th August 2025

Eleven artists will take to the stage, using the exhibition space as a creative workshop for a show titled “Future Archaeology”. There will be performances, music, videos, painting, drawing, sculpture, science and new technologies. Participating artists will be revealed soon.