Aruba offers the ultimate 2025 wellness escape

Travellers are looking to prioritise wellness and self-care in 2025. Aruba is a sun-soaked Caribbean gem, located 15 miles north of the South American coastline, and offers the ultimate wellness escape. With year-round sunshine, top-rated wellness experiences, world-class beaches, a diverse culinary scene and award-winning accommodation, Aruba is a haven of rejuvenation and relaxation. Guests can tailor their experiences, from yoga retreats and relaxing spa escapes to thrilling water adventures and scenic hikes - Aruba has it all.

FOR THE YOGIS

With expert instructors and a diverse range of yoga practices, visitors of all levels can enjoy a restorative blend of physical and mental stimulation. The Cacao Yoga experience, set in an open-air yoga studio offers a chance to connect with nature. Guests begin with a golden sunrise or sunset and embrace healing and mindful practices. Hot yoga at Happy Buddha Aruba is a must-try experience, the island’s first and only, known for its cardiovascular benefits – it also offers mindful eating courses, personal development classes, meditation seminars and calming spaces, making it a favourite amongst travellers and locals alike. Perfect for solo travellers seeking a space for self-reflection and groups looking to forge stronger relationships and enhance cohesion.

FOR THE SPA SEEKERS

Hiking

Surrounded by tropical breezes and turquoise waters, Aruba is home to some of the best Caribbean spa resorts. Tensions drift away with relaxing massages, lifting facials and soothing treatments. ZoiA Spa, inspired by the Papiamento word for ‘balance and poise’, offers natural healing services using Aruba’s most abundant natural resources, aloe vera. For ultra-luxury, Mandara Spa provides Balinese-style treatments in deluxe rooms and features a salon and a private terrace. Their extensive spa menu includes full-body massages, wraps, facials and manicures. Couples can enjoy private treatment rooms with an open-air tub and access the outdoor facility on Palm Beach.

FOR THE NATURE ENTHUSIASTS

Renowned for its pristine beaches and turquoise waters, Aruba also features Arikok National Park, a 7,907-acre haven of serene landscapes and natural trails. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, the park hosts dramatic landscapes and is teeming with diverse flora and fauna, including the Leaf-toed Gecko and the Aruba Whiptail. Visitors can embark on a unique wellness journey hiking through dry riverbeds to secluded bays or challenge themselves to climb up 540 feet Hooiberg mountain.

FOR THE WATER BABIES

Couple exploring Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

For a special island experience, visit Vela Sports where true beach and surf ‘vibes’ thrive. SUP yoga improves balance, focus, and is a memorable day out with plenty of laughter. While adventurous types can enjoy windsurfing, kitesurfing, kayaking, snorkelling, pedal boating and beach cruiser bikes. The chill, laid-back visitors can relax in hammocks, beach chairs or in the lounge area and soak up the action. Complete with professional, friendly and passionate staff, Vela is a must-visit spot for a wellness getaway.

WHERE TO STAY

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, is undoubtedly one of the best resort options in Aruba for those looking for a relaxed holiday focused on wellbeing. Located along the quieter side of the island on the white sands of award-winning Eagle Beach, this boutique hotel makes a serene setting for wellness activities. The hotel is run by locals that aim to tailor every experience to guarantee a special wellness vacation. In addition to the daily complimentary yoga and pilates on Eagle Beach, guests can also partake in full moon yoga, spa treatments in open-air cabanas and beach tennis.

Alternatively, the recently refurbished, TRYP by Wyndham Aruba is a perfect space for guests seeking a blend of relaxation and fitness, offering complimentary yoga classes, paddle boards, fully equipped fitness suites and calming beach front surroundings. This exclusive boutique, adults-only retreat is located in the vibrant Palm beach area, offering 96 newly renovated rooms, access to a pool gym and a use of the BBQ pit for a true Caribbean experience. The hotel is Aruba Health & Happiness Code Gold certified, ensuring guests' health, safety, and well-being.

SUP Yoga in Aruba

The island leaves travellers with an overwhelming sense of happiness, sending them off with a glow that never fades – we call it the Aruba Effect. The Caribbean Island of Aruba meets all the needs of those looking to wind down and escape the winter blues.