Astrotourism is set to enjoy a £4.4bn boom – with Spain’s monasteries among the brightest stars

Thanks to clear weather and lack of light pollution, Spain’s mountaintop monasteries offer some of the best places from which to gaze at the heavens.

Astrotourism is one of the biggest travel trends for 2025. Over the next five years, stargazers are set to spend £4.4bn seeking dark skies away from city lights. A leading tourism expert says monasteries in Spain have become a must-visit because of their Mediterranean climate and clear night skies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to new holiday trends, things are literally looking up. Millions of holidaymakers are seeking out dark sky destinations away from the glare of city lights. The fascination of auroras, comets and constellations has become one of the biggest travel trends for 2025.

A leading travel expert says it’s no wonder many tourists are swapping five-star hotels for the countless stars that can be seen from popular stargazing destinations such as the monasteries in the Pyrenees Mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johanna Jernberg, a leading tourism expert from Monasteries.com, says: ‘From the Arctic Circle to New Zealand to the mountains of Spain, astrotourism is becoming a billion-pound trend. Last year, visitors spent over £620m experiencing the northern lights, while astrotourism is expected to generate a stellar £4.4bn by the end of the decade. Already, many planned tours to see the 2027 eclipse in Egypt are fully booked.

‘Now a new online guide has revealed that Spain is one of the best countries from which to see the night sky, thanks to clear weather and lack of light pollution. Mountaintop monasteries offer some of the best places from which to gaze at the heavens. Some have thrown open their doors – and roofs – to stargazers. From Catalonia’s jagged peaks to Seville’s quiet valleys, these retreats invite their guests to slow down, look up and reconnect with nature.

‘As well as recommending a number of monasteries that will serve as your base, the guide also features some stellar tips for sky-watchers. Firstly, time your trip carefully. Summer offers the strongest chance of clear, cloudless skies. However, you may prefer spring (April to June) or autumn (September and October) when the weather is mildest across most of Spain. Summers can be scorching, especially across inland areas like Seville and Extremadura, and some monasteries might have limited availability during peak holiday months. Winters in high-altitude locations like Montserrat and Les Avellanes can get very cold, however, and the nights close in early – which, on the upside, means longer nights for starry skies!

‘One star tip is to be pragmatic with your packing. Take sturdy walking shoes and casual, comfortable clothing. Monastery stays don’t require strict dress codes for guests but, out of respect, you should dress modestly around church areas. If visiting in the spring or autumn, pack layers, as stone buildings can be cool at night and mountain climates change quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A number of monasteries featured in the guide and on the Monasteries.com site are perfect for seeing the heavens at night and great scenery during the day. They are also simple to book throughout the year:

Monestir de les Avellanes, Catalonia: ‘Set among rolling vineyards and deep forests in the foothills of the Serra del Montsec (Lleida province), Monestir de les Avellanes offers a front-row seat to the cosmos. Montsec’s pristine night skies have earned the area UNESCO recognition as one of the world’s best places for stargazing. Just 20 minutes’ drive away is Àger’s Parc Astronòmic del Montsec, a certified Starlight Reserve where nocturnal stargazing starts from €17 per person.

Hostatgeria Monestir Sant Benet de Montserrat: ‘If the Monestir de les Avallenes featured in the guide is unavailable, then just a 90-minute drive away is the spectacular monastery of Sant Benet de Montserrat. It stands in equally breathtaking scenery, high on a mountainside with uninterrupted, clear skies.

Monasterio de La Cartuja de Cazalla: ‘Sited deep in the heart of Sierra Norte de Sevilla, this 15th-century monastery is a hidden treasure for star-seekers and history enthusiasts alike. The surrounding region, protected as a UNESCO Starlight Reserve, is one of Andalusia’s most breathtaking spots for stargazing. Many La Cartuja guests join guided stargazing sessions, where local experts lead night walks and telescope viewings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If this featured monastery is unavailable then, believe it or not, you can stay at a university in the heart of Andalusia to use as your star-gazing base, ready to head to the Starlight Reserves. The Residencia Universitaria Madre Teresa Rodón, in the city of Granada, is allied to Monastaries.com and you can book rooms there this August from £44.10 a night. The accommodation also has the advantage of air conditioning, which many monasteries do not!

Monasterio de la Purísima Concepción, El Toboso, Toledo: ‘Finally, just a 90-minute drive from Madrid airport is the quaint countryside town of El Toboso, immortalised in the literary world as the home of Don Quixote’s beloved Dulcinea.

‘Neighbouring Toledo boasts a rich astrological history. Throughout the Middle Ages, it served as a cultural centre for astrological study and was home to many European and Moorish astrologers and astronomers. Star-seekers should check out Alcázar Fortress, which boasts both stunning views and an immersive museum with historical navigation and astronomy.

‘The Monjas Trinitarias del Toboso offers an idyllic retreat for those in search of stars, stillness and simplicity. Founded in 1680, it offers a peaceful retreat. Individual ensuite rooms are available from just £35 a night, hardly an astronomical price, even at the height of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are galaxies more tips about the best locations to see the stars in Spain and how to stay in a monastery, in the new online guide: https://www.monasteries.com/en-GB/travel-inspiration/stargazing-in-spain-5-monastery-stays-for-serene-starry-nights