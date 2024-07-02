Avani Alonso Martínez in Madrid | Avani Alonso Martínez

A unique hotel designed to celebrate Madrid's rich heritage at the same time as its modern digital culture is celebrating its first anniversary.

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Minor Hotels, is delighted at the success of Avani Alonso Martínez in Madrid. It opened around the same time as Avani Palazzo Moscova in Milan as the group targeted two of Europe's most glamorous and cosmopolitan destinations with specially designed venues which aim to be smart, flexible and social for millennial-minded travellers.

One of the artistically designed bedrooms at Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid | Other

Avani Alonso Martínez is the first Avani Hotel in Spain and is located just steps away from the iconic central square that shares its name. The architectural gem dates back to 1919, featuring a century-old façade adorned with wrought-iron balconies. Guests are greeted by a sculpture of a yellow cat, an emblematic animal associated with the locals. The walls of the colourful lobby have signs displaying typical Madrileño expressions and the stairwell pays homage to the region’s traditional dress with a series of elaborate Manila shawls hand-painted on the walls.

All 101 bedroom integrate modern technology with comfort as well as using design features to honour Madrid's history. The bedcovers feature a houndstooth pattern, reminiscent of the iconic print worn by traditional Madrileños known as chulapos. Headboards feature cat designs, while vintage-style paintings depict local festivities like San Isidro. Lampshades display vintage maps of the city centre highlighting the rich tapestry of the capital's history and culture.

The team has also created a range of experiences aimed at digital nomads and those balancing dynamic lifestyles. There are Segway adventures to lesser-known spots that take in some of the city’s most notable murals and graffiti displays; picturesque picnics on the sprawling lawns of Retiro Park; guests can unleash their inner artist at Wine Gogh, a glow-in-the-dark painting workshop. For foodies, private dinners held in hidden galleries and studios offer a chance to taste authentic Spanish dishes in an artistic ambiance.

The lobby at Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid | Other