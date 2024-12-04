Avoid booking this particular seat when flying this Christmas, warns Travel Expert

Air steward checking plane seats

Over 4.7 million Brits are expected to go abroad this Christmas and New Year, but Travel Experts at Wild Packs have warned that one particular seat on a plane can get you sick during your winter flight - the Aisle Seat!

Being near an infected person increases your own chances of getting sick by 80%. And research from the National Academy of Sciences has revealed that passengers in aisle seats interacted with an average of 64 individuals on each flight, compared to only 12 interactions for those in window seats.

With a reported 31.6% increase in norovirus cases in November, Travel Expert Jamie Fraser at Wild Packs has advised which plane seat to book and which to avoid when booking a flight this winter to minimise your risk of illness.

Why you should avoid booking an aisle seat

“Research has shown that those who sit in the aisle are more likely to come into contact with germs during a flight because they’re exposed to more people moving through the cabin. It is even more difficult to avoid illness on a plane during winter, as passengers are likely to be trying to get over a cold or other illness during the season.

For example, norovirus is currently on the rise in the UK, particularly among adults aged 65 and older. This means aisle-seat passengers are at a higher risk of contracting this while on their winter flights. That said, travellers shouldn’t panic. Modern aeroplanes are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters that circulate air and trap bacteria, meaning germs are unlikely to spread more than a metre.”

What seats should you book when flying this winter

Window Seat: “In general, the window seat is the best option to avoid germs. Thanks to HEPA filters, the air in the cabin is circulated from the sides and directed downward toward the aisle. This means that those sitting on the window are the first to receive freshly filtered air, reducing your exposure to airborne germs. Additionally, the window seat is more secluded, with only one person next to you and less proximity to movement around the cabin, meaning you are less likely to come in contact with sick passengers.”

Back of the Plane: "While often overlooked, another great seat to avoid getting sick is one at the back of the plane. This section of the cabin offers great airflow, which on airplanes, typically moves from back to front. Sitting in the rear reduces exposure to germs from passengers seated behind you, making it a safer option for avoiding illness."

Expert tips to avoid getting sick while flying

Carry hand sanitiser: “Always keep hand sanitiser on hand for times. Use it as soon as you sit down, especially after touching luggage, seat belts, or overhead bin handles to minimise any germ transmission.”

Store items in the overhead bin: "Whenever possible, avoid placing personal items under the seat in front of you, and instead place them in the overhead bin if there's room. The underneath space often contains dirt and germs from shoes, both yours and those of previous passengers."

Sanitise your seat area: "Bring disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces like the tray table, armrests, seat belt, and headrest that are often touched during journeys. These areas are rarely cleaned thoroughly between flights."

Bring your own blanket: "Before the pandemic, it was reported that airlines did not clean their blankets and pillows often. While airline blankets are washed more frequently now, it's safer to bring your own to avoid any potential contamination."

Wear a Mask: "Though masks are no longer mandatory on flights, wearing them gives you an extra layer of protection against germs in a confined cabin."