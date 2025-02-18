Award-winning author Rebecca Hall announces exciting new travel guides with Rough Guides

Rebecca Hall

Renowned travel writer and author Rebecca Hall, well known for her debut novel Girl Gone Greek–released in 2015 and since written into an award-winning screenplay, is set to inspire wanderlust once again with the launch of her latest travel guides in collaboration with Rough Guides.

Rebecca’s in-depth knowledge and love of Greece come to life in a series of expertly curated travel guides, designed to provide insightful and immersive experiences for travelers exploring this historically rich and breathtaking country.

In collaboration with other guidebook authors, the highly anticipated new edition of Rough Guide to Greece will be published on April 1st, offering a comprehensive look at mainland Greece–from its vibrant cities to hidden countryside and distinctive islands steeped in mythology and culture. This will be followed by the newest edition of the Rough Guide to the Greek Islands on May 1st, an essential guide for anyone who wants to explore the unique character and charm of Greece’s renowned islands, yet also uncover a destination possibly unknown to them. Rebecca is also proud to be the sole author of the brand new first edition of Rough Guide to the Peloponnese, set for publication on June 1st, offering an in-depth exploration of one of Greece’s most popular peninsulas on the southernmost mainland of Greece.

Two further mini guides–again solely authored by Hall–are set for release by July 1st: Mini Rough Guide to Rhodes and the Mini Rough Guide to Corfu, perfect pocket guides for fans of these perennially popular Greek islands.

Rebecca Hall, whose travel writing includes features in major worldwide publications ranging from various airline magazine articles, Conde Nast Traveler (U.S) to Fodor’s, Frommers and hotel reviews for Forbes Travel–to name but a few–has spent years exploring Greece’s rich cultural tapestry, blending personal anecdotes with practical travel advice. Her extensive knowledge and deep connection to the country ensures these guides will be indispensable for both first-time visitors and seasoned travellers alike.

Rebecca Hall on her latest venture: “Greece is a country that continues to captivate and surprise me with its depth of history, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with Rough Guides to bring these books to life, both as a joint effort with other equally knowledgeable authors in this series and my own sole efforts. I hope they inspire others to explore and appreciate Greece in all its diversity as much as I do.”

These upcoming guides are must haves for anyone planning to experience Greece in 2025 and beyond. With Rebecca’s expert knowledge of Greece and Rough Guides’ trusted reputation for delivering high-quality travel information, readers can expect rich narratives, practical insights, and exceptional recommendations that go beyond the typical tourist trails.

The Rough Guide to Greece, Rough Guide to the Greek Islands, Rough Guide to the Peloponnese and the Mini Rough Guide to Rhodes and Mini Rough Guide to Corfu will be available for purchase online via Amazon, Rough Guides’ website and in stores worldwide–both high street and travel bookstores such as Stanfords.