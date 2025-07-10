Award-Winning Sani Resort to Host Exclusive “Toni Nadal Training Week” at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center this Summer

Rafa Nadal Tennis Center

Toni Nadal Returns to Sani Resort from 23rd – 29th August 2025 in Collaboration with the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Sani Resort is proud to unveil the return of the Toni Nadal Training Week, one of the summer’s most celebrated sporting highlights, held at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in collaboration with the globally acclaimed Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

From 23rd to 29th August 2025, guests will enjoy exclusive access to an elite tennis programme led by Toni Nadal, the esteemed former coach of Rafael Nadal and Head Coach of the Rafa Nadal Academy. This exclusive event offers immersive experiences for both aspiring and seasoned players, all set against the timeless elegance of Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece.

Event highlights include:

Elite Tennis Clinics (three - four days)

Morning training sessions across the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center clay courts, where Toni Nadal will personally guide players through advanced techniques and mental strategies, supported by the certified coaching team. Sessions will be open to both junior and adult guests.

Meet & Greet & Certificate Ceremony

An intimate and inspiring finale, where Toni Nadal will meet participants and present official training certificates for a treasured memento of an unforgettable experience.

A symbol of elite sportsmanship and world-class training, the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center at Sani Resort offers an extraordinary opportunity for guests of all ages and skill levels to immerse themselves in the philosophy and methods of one of tennis’ greatest legends.

This state-of-the-art facility is a standout feature of Sani’s acclaimed sports portfolio. The Center features eight professional clay courts, a contemporary clubhouse, and a relaxed outdoor lounge, all set within the resort’s stunning eco-reserve which offers a serene backdrop for training, wellness, and leisure.

Guests can enjoy top-notch coaching by certified professionals, using training methods developed under the guidance of Rafael Nadal himself. Whether a beginner or a seasoned competitor, the Center offers guests dynamic, results-driven programmes designed to improve fitness, technique, and on-court confidence.

With world-class facilities, expert instruction, and a family-friendly spirit, the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center at Sani Resort is more than just a tennis center, it is a place to grow, perform, and create unforgettable memories on court.

Summer Events at Sani Resort

This summer at Sani Resort promises to be one to remember with a celebration of sunshine, style, and unforgettable moments. Sani’s two unique annual festivals, Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival, will take place throughout July and August drawing talent from across the globe to Sani’s iconic Hill and award-winning restaurant Elia.

Sani Gourmet hosts a world-class lineup of acclaimed chefs with more than 20 Michelin-Stars between them to take guests on a global gastronomic journey with influence from Paris, Lima, Bangkok and New York. Sani Festival sees a spectacular lineup of Grammy award-winning music legends including Gipsy Kings, Norah Jones and Gloria Gaynor, promising an eclectic mix of genres from jazz and R&B to disco and soul. Toni Nadal’s visit aligns perfectly with the closing night of Sani Festival and an unforgettable performance by Lina Nikolakopoulou on 23rd August. Guests can enjoy a vibrant blend of live music, world-class sports experiences, and the presence of international stars across the resort’s stunning beachfront venues. From open-air concerts under the stars to tennis and wellness sessions led by top professionals, it’s a truly unique summer escape where every day brings something extraordinary.