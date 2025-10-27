Balearic Islands Tourist Tax Rise: What Travellers Need To Know

Beach holiday

UK and other holidaymakers have been warned of a £13 daily tourist tax when visiting the Spanish Islands.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK and other holidaymakers have been warned of a £13 daily tourist tax when visiting the Spanish Islands.

Following this news, Michael Corrigan, CEO of Trtl Travel has provided answers to the most asked questions about tourist tax.

What happens if you don’t pay tourist tax?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael: “While the amount of tourist tax you’ll pay will differ in every city you visit regardless of the country, they’re usually legally enforceable.

“That means the hotel or accommodation simply won’t let you stay there if you don’t pay the tourist tax, as they’ll be liable for this charge to the scheme if you don’t pay — and that’s money out of their pocket.”

Do business travellers need to pay tourist tax?

Michael: “If you’re swapping the suitcase for a briefcase, yes, you’ll still have to pay tourist tax.

“However, some destinations might let business travellers off the hook. In Germany, certain cities exempt business trips if you provide evidence, like a conference ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be safe, pack some documentation proving your trip is business-related, and always confirm specifics with your destination ahead of time.”

Is tourist tax subject to VAT or additional charges?

Michael: “Typically, tourist tax is separate from VAT, meaning you’ll often see it as an extra charge on your bill.

“Each country does things differently, so always read the fine print in your accommodation booking. If in doubt, a quick email or phone call to your hotel will help clear things up in no time.”

Is tourist tax charged per person or per room?

Michael: “In many spots across Europe, like Italy and Spain, you’ll find tourist taxes charged per person each night, so a family of four will pay more than a solo traveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the other hand, some locations, like certain areas in Greece, might charge per person per night, no matter how many people share it.”

Do children have to pay tourist tax?

Michael: “In lots of countries, kids under a certain age don’t pay at all. In Spain’s Balearic Islands, for example, under-16s are completely exempt from paying.

“Of course, every location has its own rules and age limits, so it's one to remember before you book.”

Will the tourist tax be included in my travel package or hotel price?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael: “Sometimes it is, and sometimes it isn’t; it really depends on who you book with. Platforms like Airbnb will include these taxes in the upfront price, while traditional hotels might ask you to pay when you check in or out.”

How do I budget for tourist tax?

Check ahead — “Before you book your stay, do a quick check to see if your destination charges a tourist tax. This will help you know exactly what extra costs you’ll be expected to pay, which means you won’t be caught short.”

Calculate the costs — “Once you know the rate — whether it’s a percentage or a flat fee per night — add it up for the total amount of nights you’ll be staying. For example, if the tax is €2 per night and you’re staying a total of 5 nights, that’s an extra €10 you’ll have to find per person.”

Factor it into your accommodation budget — “When planning how much you will be spending on hotels, Airbnb or rentals, add the tourist tax into the estimated cost. This way, you won’t be caught off guard when it’s time to settle the bill!”

Prepare for variations — “Keep in mind that some sites might include the tax in the advertised price, while others will add it on when you pay. Checking the fine print on your booking confirmation can usually be a surefire way to tell which approach your accommodation is opting for.”