Bargain cruise offers: Your Co-op Travel shares exclusive cruise offers

Rhine Cruise

With cruises offering delicious dining, comfortable cabins, and a wealth of activities all in one place, it’s no wonder they’re proving more and more popular with travellers.

To help holidaymakers set sail this year, Your Co-op Travel has rounded up their best peak season deals with cruise champion and travel agent, Debbie Johnson, sharing her top tips for making the most out of your time on the water:

“Excursions are the heart of any great cruise adventure, offering unforgettable memories and the chance to explore new cultures, so holidaymakers will want to get a good night’s sleep to enjoy daytime activities,” advises Debbie.

“For light sleepers, I’d recommend booking cabins with passenger decks above and below, as there’s less likely to be disturbance when you arrive in port, and you can wake up feeling energised.

“Then for first-time cruisers, make sure you take a small bag for your last night’s bits and bobs, as the rest of your luggage is often removed the night before you disembark.”

Holidaymakers can book a getaway via Your Co-op Travel’s network of virtual travel experts – who are accessible on social media - their branches across the UK, the website’s live chat, or by calling 0192 223 4400.

When booking, travellers can add on a variety of exclusive experiences or tailor-made itineraries to their booking, while having peace of mind that their holidays are ATOL protected.

Boarding: 12-night package, including an eight-night full board stay onboard the Adventure of the Seas, Southern Caribbean and Perfect Day Cruise

Departures and Price: September 2025 from £1,595pp. Book with a £150pp deposit. Only available through Co-op Holidays – the in-house tour operator for Your Co-op Travel.

Begin your holiday with a four-night stay in Orlando, followed by an eight-night Caribbean cruise aboard Adventure of the Seas. Your adventure continues with a day at Perfect Day CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island. Relax on pristine beaches, thrill-seek at Thrill Waterpark®, or unwind in adults-only areas. 23kg luggage included.

Boarding: Seven-night full board onboard Caribbean Princess

Departures and Price: 10 May 2025 from £549pp

Embark on a Voyage of the Glaciers, 7-day journey traversing 500 miles deeper into the Gulf of Alaska and Prince William Sound. Stay full board on board the Caribbean Princess from just £549pp, departing from Vancouver on 10 May 1024.

Boarding: Nine nights full board onboard Bolette

Departures and Price: 9 July 2025 from £1,399pp

Save £160pp on this 16-night cruise along the colourful cliffsides of the Amalfi coast, staying full-board onboard the Borealis. Sailing from Newcastle on 26 August 2025 from only £2,599pp

Boarding: Seven nights full-board onboard MS Serenade 1, one night bed & breakfast

Departures and Price: May 2025 - July 2026 from £1,799pp

Relax on this eight-day river cruise along the majestic Rhine, exploring the stunning landscapes and historic wonders of Germany, France, and Switzerland aboard the luxurious MS Serenade 1. Departures available from May 2025 from just £1,799pp.