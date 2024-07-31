Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Watts and Owen Wood, who won the BBC Two show Race Across the World, have shared their top budget travel tips.

Alfie Watts and Owen Wood, who journeyed from Japan to Indonesia with only the value of a plane ticket in their pocket for the BBC show, recommend 'living like a local' to save money when travelling. They also suggest that 'locals know far more than the internet', leading to more authentic and cost-effective experiences than anything you can find online.

The pair encouraged holidaymakers to consider homestays, which they say are not only a great way to immerse yourself in the culture and get off the beaten track, but also cost a fraction of a hotel stay. The duo also recommended night buses and trains to keep costs down, although travellers need to adopt a 'cost over comfort' mindset.

They also advised travellers to embrace street food more when exploring cities across the world - both for the taste and the potential savings. Owen advised: "If you are going to be staying in one place for a little while then consider finding a temporary job for a quick money boost for your onward travels.

"Alfie and I were constantly looking at potential jobs we could do along the way such as the cleaning at a campsite in Japan and the extra money we gained from this gave us a lot more freedom and peace of mind throughout the race."

The pair have teamed up with global money app Zing, following research that revealed international travel is the number one thing on Brits' bucket lists. James Allan, CEO of Zing, which offers a free currency conversion allowance of £500, said: "International travel is a bucket list item for many in the UK, but a quarter say they're too cautious with their finances to head overseas."

"We can reduce the barriers and concerns that come with foreign currencies and spending overseas to make international spending worry-free." Alfie and Owen’s top travel tips for those on a budget are listed below.