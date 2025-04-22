Behind the Wheel: The States with the least and most confident drivers

User (UGC) Submitted

New research has revealed the states with the least and most confidence in their driving abilities. The study, conducted by injury law firm Bader Scott, analyzed 79 different Google searches related to driving worries and tutorials, including “how to parallel park,” “why won’t my car start,” and “three-point turn.” The research determined which states had the highest and lowest number of searches per capita. The findings were then adjusted for state population to calculate searches per 100,000 residents.

The study also incorporated data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s most recent report (2022) on fatal car crashes that occurred during adverse weather conditions. Additional data was gathered from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest report (2021) on the number of licensed drivers in each state.

Top five states with the least confident drivers

Maryland drivers were named the least confident, with 647 searches per 100,000 residents. In 2021, the state had over 4.4 million licensed drivers, or roughly 720 drivers per 1,000 residents. As to why Maryland drivers may be more anxious, the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) reported that 22% of all fatal crashes in the state were related to bad weather. In 2022, 564 traffic fatalities occurred, so drivers here must remain vigilant at all times.

Massachusetts ranked second, with 605 searches per 100,000 residents. The state has over 4.8 million licensed drivers, or approximately 702 drivers per 1,000 residents. Common search terms include “how to jump-start a car” and “how to parallel park.”

New York placed third, with 595 searches per 100,000 residents. The state’s challenging driving conditions—whether in busy urban areas like New York City or during harsh winters, likely contribute to driver anxiety. According to the 2022 FARS report, 35.5% of fatal crashes in New York were linked to adverse weather conditions, so drivers should be extra cautious. With over 11.8 million licensed drivers, road confidence is crucial.

Jumping to the other side of the country, Washington ranked fourth, with 578 searches per 100,000 residents. The latest FARS data shows that 31.5% of all traffic fatalities in the state occurred in adverse weather. As with many states in the top 10, Washington residents frequently search for advice on jump-starting a car and parallel parking.

New Jersey drivers rounded out the top five, with 545 searches per 100,000 residents. Home to over 6.4 million drivers, the state’s most searched-for driving maneuver is the “K-turn” (three-point turn), which averages 1,600 searches per month.

Top five states with the most confident drivers

Mississippi leads as the least anxious state, with just 121 searches for driving-related help per 100,000 residents. The state has over 2 million licensed drivers.

Ranked second, Montana comes next with 133 searches per 100,000 residents. The state has over 856,000 licensed drivers — about 776 per 1,000 residents.

In third place is Arkansas, with 139 searches per 100,000 residents. While drivers here frequently search “how to jump-start a car,” it’s notable that “hydroplaning” is their fifth most searched term.

South Dakota ranked fourth, with 143 searches per 100,000 residents, followed by Wyoming in fifth, with 146 searches per 100,000 residents.

Commenting on the findings, Seth Bader Founder of Bader Scott said, "While the study doesn’t explain every factor at play, it’s clear that states with more extreme weather tend to have more anxious drivers. That makes sense, but it’s important for drivers in these regions to prepare accordingly.

"Driving always carries risks. Even if you drive safely, others on the road may not. Everyone should conduct basic safety checks before hitting the road, one quick check could save your life.

"Since our cities rely heavily on roads, states must maintain infrastructure and ensure drivers pass their tests with strong road safety knowledge. Too many lives are lost due to careless driving or accidents caused by bad weather. As individuals, we must do our part to make the roads safer for everyone."

