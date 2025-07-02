Belfast goes barking mad for luxury: Best Bark & AC Hotel Belfast launch exclusive dog-friendly giveaway
Win the Ultimate Dog-Friendly Staycation in Belfast
One lucky winner (plus their four-legged friend) will enjoy a luxury one-night stay at the AC Hotel Belfast, renowned for its chic riverside setting and warm, pet-friendly hospitality. The prize package also includes a curated selection of gifts from Murphy & Bailey and Best Bark, ensuring a truly pampered experience for both owner and pup.
How to Enter:
To enter, simply head over to follow @wearebestbark, @murphyandbaileybelfast and @achotelbelfast on Instagram or Facebook, like the giveaway post, comment the name of your dog, share to your story. Check your dm’s to double your chance of winning.
Enter the competition:
Instagram: @wearebestbark
Facebook: @BestBarkCo
The competition opens on 1st July and closes on 27th July, with the winner announced on 28th July.
A Celebration of Belfast’s Dog Community
“Belfast is a fantastic city for dog lovers, and we’re thrilled to partner with AC Hotel and Murphy & Bailey to offer this special experience,” said Amée, founder of Best Bark. “Whether you’re a local or visiting, this is a chance to enjoy the best of Belfast with your dog by your side.”
A spokesperson for AC Hotel Belfast added: “We’re proud to be one of Belfast’s most pet-friendly hotels, and we can’t wait to welcome the winners and their furry companion for an unforgettable stay.”
About Best Bark
Best Bark is Belfast’s leading online directory for dog-friendly living, featuring events, tips, and local adventures. It connects pet owners with the very best places and experiences across Belfast and Northern Ireland, all curated with dogs in mind.
About Murphy & Bailey
Murphy & Bailey is a local favourite for premium pet products, treats, and accessories, dedicated to keeping Belfast’s pets happy, healthy, and stylish.
About AC Hotel Belfast
Located on the banks of the River Lagan, AC Hotel Belfast combines contemporary comfort with a warm welcome for both guests and their pets.