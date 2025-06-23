Belize like a local: Summer itinerary essentials

Visitors can explore Belizean cave systems on a beautiful crystal-clear river

From vibrant festivals and ancient civilisations to abundant reefs and underwater caves, discover why Belize is the best escape this British Summer and the magic of this sun-soaked nation.

This summer, travellers seeking a new adventure can look to Belize, a gem in Central America characterised by a year-round subtropical climate that gives life to some of the most striking natural landscapes on the planet.

Located on the coast of the Caribbean Sea, Belize offers a rich cultural landscape, celebrated with numerous festivals and carnivals that welcome visitors from all over the world. Expect markets filled with crafts made by local artisans and parades fuelled by dancing and live music. Diverse ecosystems flourish in Belize’s rainforests, mangroves and the largest living barrier reef in the Northern and Western Hemispheres. This UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a remarkable spectrum of wildlife.

Belize is proud to have been named the Leading Sustainable Destination in 2024’s World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Award – making it the ideal destination for eco-conscious travellers seeking adventure, culture and history.

Enjoy the gorgeous sunsets at Hopkins Beach

Rumble up a Rum Punch in San Ignacio

As the cultural hub of the Cayo district, San Ignacio is a small town that works perfectly as a launch point for a trip to the rest of Belize. Those looking for something fresh after a long-haul journey should visit San Ignacio’s Farmers Market along the banks of the Macal River, offering freshly prepared Belizean cuisine, artisanal crafts like baskets and jewellery, alongside other local produce. The town is also home to a variety of murals and a thriving gastronomy scene, making a walking tour the perfect way to experience the delicious flavours and beautiful sights.

Drum up some fun with a Garifuna Drumming Experience in Hopkins

The Garifuna people of Belize are a dynamic part of the country’s multicultural population and share their culture through lessons in Hopkins, a heritage-rich Garifuna community. Visitors can experience the rhythms of the Garifuna Drumming Experience at Palmento Grove on Kalipuna Cultural Heritage Island, where they feel the pulsating Afro-indigenous beats move their feet as they learn to play traditional Garifuna drums and experience the rich cultural heritage. This engaging experience offers a deep dive into the music, traditions, and daily life of this unique community, complemented by the flavours of local treats and wines. Priced from $79 (£58), this is an unmissable experience and the perfect addition to any Belize itinerary.

Snorkel with beautiful fish in the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site

For more information and to book, visit https://belizing.com/Garifuna-Drumming-Experience-Hopkins-Belize/

Green Season = Great Adventures

From June to August, it is the green season in Belize—the perfect time to take on jungle treks as the rainforests and wildlife come alive and flowers bloom. Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the largest protected areas in the country. Hidden deep in southern Belize, the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary is a tropical paradise bursting with life and adventure. Known as the world’s first jaguar preserve, it is a protected haven for big cats, colorful birds, howler monkeys, and countless other jungle creatures. The sanctuary’s trails lead to sweeping mountain views, hidden waterfalls, and cool river pools perfect for a midday dip. Whether hiking through dense rainforest, tubing down the South Stann Creek, or just listening to the sounds of the wild, Cockscomb offers travellers a truly immersive escape into Belize’s untamed beauty.

Prices start from £4 per person entrance fee, added rates for accommodation within the sanctuary, up to six guests. To book, please visit: https://belizeaudubon.org/cbws/

Fly High on Belize’s Longest Jungle Zipline

Visitors to Belize can get the adrenaline pumping with an epic ride through the treetops at Mayflower Bocawina National Park, home to Belize’s longest zipline. The course features 14 platforms and 9 runs stretching over 2.5 miles, with the longest single run soaring an incredible 2,300 feet. For an extra dose of adventure, take the plunge after sunset on a nighttime zipline tour, gliding beneath the stars to the soundtrack of the rainforest coming alive. It’s an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.

From £66, up to 8 guests. To book visit: www.peek.com/Thrilling Zipline Adventure at Bocawina Rainforest: Experience Longest Zipline of Belize

Snorkelling Silk Cayes Marine Reserve

Located 20 miles offshore from the village of Placencia, Silk Cayes Marine Reserve is a picturesque marine area, home to numerous species of endangered coral and other wildlife. The location is part of the Gladden Spit and Silk Cayes Marine Reserve (GSSCMR), the hub of multiple sustainability and conservation initiatives managed by the Southern Environmental Association. Snorkellers can slip on their masks and fins and follow their guide into the crystal waters, where corals, turtles, groupers and even sharks await.

To book, please visit: www.splashbelize.com

Actun Tunichil Mucnal Cave Tour

Located deep within the forest, this cave adventure is one of the most popular Maya burial sites in Western Belize. The Actun Tunichil Mucnal (ATM) is accessed by a 45-minute hike on foot, where the entrance to the cave features a crystal-clear river running through it. The cave contains four skeletons, ceramics, and stoneware left by the Maya, and one artifact named the “Monkey Pot” is one of just four found in Central America. One skeleton, known as “The Crystal Maiden,” is the calcified bones of a teenage girl, giving the skeleton a sparkling appearance. The cave itself is several kilometres long with several chambers and once inside, guests can spend several hours swimming, climbing, and exploring.

Priced from £95 per person (minimum 4 people - £42 surcharge per person on all packages). For more information and to book, please visit www.cavesbranch.com

With a full-day trip from San Ignacio to the San Antonio Women’s Cooperative visitors will be empowering Maya women and their families as profits generated are channelled back into the community. The cooperative guide visitors in uncovering the flavourful diet of the Maya and the techniques used to create their delicious cuisine. Visitors also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in traditional Maya pottery, authentic Maya cuisine while also learning customary embroidery and maya art techniques.

£89 per person (minimum 2 people). To book, please visit: www.tablerockbelize.com/adventures/guided-excursions/san-antonio-womens-group/

Where to stay:

The Lodge at Chaa Creek, San Ignacio

The Cottage Collection room prices start from £316 per night (per person, breakfast included). To book, please visit: www.chaacreek.com/

Hopkins Bay Resort, Hopkins Village

Beach view room prices start from £288 per night (two adults, room only). To book, please visit: www.hopkinsbaybelize.com/

Tropical Magnolia, Golden Stream Village

Double room with garden view prices start from £190 per night (two adults, breakfast included). To book, please visit: www.booking.com/TropicalMagnolia

There is easy travel from major hubs in both the UK and the US. Although there are currently no direct flights from the UK, you can fly from London (Gatwick, Heathrow, City) via US hubs such as Atlanta, Newark, Houston and Miami, then onto Belize City. Return flights from London Heathrow to Belize City (via Atlanta). To book, please visit: www.delta.com