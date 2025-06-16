Berlin start-up plans private night trains across Europe by 2027
Nox, founded by Janek Smalla and co-founded by Thibault Constant, aims to re-establish night trains as a mainstream transport option. The company intends to operate services across more than 35 European routes, with each train offering a choice of three room types, all designed for individual or double occupancy.
According to Nox, all rooms will include two-metre-long beds, dedicated seating areas with tables, and sufficient space for passengers to stand and store luggage. Options will also include double beds and berths with panoramic window views.
Constant previously worked as an engineer at Alstom and SNCF, and and has travelled on over 400 night trains worldwide. His social media platform has more than half a million followers across YouTube and Instagram.
He said: “Sleeping while a train gets you across Europe is a great concept.
“But today people have to share their cabins with strangers, beds are tight, and it’s often more expensive than air travel. We want to change that and make night trains an essential part of European travel.”
Nox claims its room designs will allow for higher passenger capacity than traditional night train operators. Combined with a standardised interior layout and a focus on operational efficiency, the company says it will be able to offer fares competitive with budget airlines.
Smalla, who helped launch FlixTrain in 2017 and most recently served as General Manager for Bolt’s ride-hailing business in Germany, added: “Our room design allows us to fit more people into our trains than traditional operators can.
“This, paired with a strict focus on standardisation and operational excellence will allow us to offer affordable fares on over 35 European routes.”
The start-up has already secured train coaches and is in the final stages of design approval. A further financing round is scheduled for the autumn.
Nox says it is targeting three core values: privacy, efficiency and affordability. It also hopes to build Europe’s most desirable long-distance travel brand.
Timetables, pricing information, and detailed room layouts can be found on the firm’s website, where prospective passengers can also sign up for the “Early Bird Club” for booking access and discounts.
Story by Belters News/ The European