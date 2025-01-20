Best Blue Monday holiday deals to help you beat the blues

By Holiday Hypermarket
Contributor
20th Jan 2025, 10:06am
Phenicia Hotel, TunisiaPhenicia Hotel, Tunisia
Holiday Hypermarket is helping you conquer the Blue Monday blues with these holiday deals you won't be able to resist.

There's no better tonic to feeling miserable and unmotivated than to hop on a plane and enjoy some glorious sunshine, and swap Blue Monday for blue skies! Blue Monday got its name for being the 'most depressing' day of the year, and typically falls on the third Monday in January.

The below packages from Holiday Hypermarket include your flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers, and a few even include some of your daily meals.

​​​​Tunisia - £269pp Half Board

  • Phenicia Hotel
  • 31st January
  • 7 nights
  • 2 adults
  • Flying from London Gatwick

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/31127/phenicia-hotel?holidayId=22159219184&searchId=52441327991&beach=true

Morocco - £335pp All Inclusive

  • TUI SUNEO Kenzi Europa
  • 23rd January
  • 7 nights
  • 2 adults
  • Flying from London Gatwick

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/62419/tui-suneo-kenzi-europa?holidayId=22159220324&searchId=52441327991&beach=true

Tenerife - £349pp Self Catering

  • TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical Self Catering
  • 8th February
  • 7 nights
  • 2 adults
  • Flying from Newcastle

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/47972/tui-suneo-tamaimo-tropical---self-catering?holidayId=22159221172&searchId=52441327991&beach=true

