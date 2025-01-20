Best Blue Monday holiday deals to help you beat the blues

Phenicia Hotel, Tunisia

Holiday Hypermarket is helping you conquer the Blue Monday blues with these holiday deals you won't be able to resist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's no better tonic to feeling miserable and unmotivated than to hop on a plane and enjoy some glorious sunshine, and swap Blue Monday for blue skies! Blue Monday got its name for being the 'most depressing' day of the year, and typically falls on the third Monday in January.

The below packages from Holiday Hypermarket include your flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers, and a few even include some of your daily meals.

​​​​Tunisia - £269pp Half Board

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phenicia Hotel

31st January

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from London Gatwick

Morocco - £335pp All Inclusive

TUI SUNEO Kenzi Europa

23rd January

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from London Gatwick

Tenerife - £349pp Self Catering

TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical Self Catering

8th February

7 nights

2 adults

Flying from Newcastle