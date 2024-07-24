Best 'Coolcation' destinations as experts reveal biggest travel trend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Coolcationing’ has become the biggest travel trend this year, with many tourists seeking temperate destinations for their next holiday to avoid a sweltering summer and intense tourist crowds.

A recent survey by Virtuoso discovered that 82% of travellers are considering destinations with cooler temperatures in 2024.

To help those looking for a change to the heat of popular southern European destinations, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has shortlisted the best cool coastal locations across Europe. It is revealing the first Coastal Coolcation Index, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has ranked destinations with a maximum cold season high of 7°C based on the cost and quality of food and drink, how safe it is for travellers and the standard of its attractions.

Top 10 “Coolcation” Destinations

1. TALLINN, ESTONIA

This capital city on the coast of the Baltic Sea won’t be the first holiday destination that comes to mind for many. Despite getting a high score of 7.7 in our rankings, the beauty of Tallinn and wider Estonia cruises is largely undiscovered. This makes it one of the few true hidden gems left in the world.

One of the highest scorers in terms of safety, the group activities were also ranked highly. With 77 to choose from, you won’t be short of entertainment with your friends. The mediaeval architecture of Tallin’s churches and palaces will make all your holiday snaps postcard-worthy. Reaching a maximum of -2°C in the cold season, you might get the perfect snowy image for your Christmas cards too!

2. REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

With an average attraction score of 4.7 on TripAdvisor and a group activities score of 10/10, Reykjavik has plenty to offer and particularly for those travelling with loved ones. There are 188 top-notch group activities you can try.

From taking a dip in the city’s natural swimming pools to whale watching on the coast, skiing in the Blue or Skalafell mountains and hiking up Mount Úlfarsfell, it’s an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts and those seeking adventurous activities.

3. PORTREE, UNITED KINGDOM

You’ve never seen a capital quite like Portree. Scoring 6.6 overall, it's the gateway town to the Isle of Skye. Even from the water, you’ll understand why its attractions score 9/10. The stunning harbour sits at the edge of a sheltered bay and is surrounded by majestic rolling hills such as Ben Tianavaig, Suidh Fhinn and Fingal’s Seat.

This ‘King’s Port’ is only around 200 years old and was originally a fishing village. Now, it's home to cafes, restaurants and even the Aros Centre cinema alongside picturesque scenery that can only be accessed by ship. Even though it's small and rural, it’s still lively with an average nightlife score of 5 on TripAdvisor.

4. ALTA, NORWAY

If you dream of seeing the Northern Lights, Alta should be on your list. Scoring 6.3 overall, the town sits at the head of its own Fjord and even has a Cathedral named after the natural phenomenon. Scoring 8/10 for its attractions and rated highly for its safety, there’s probably no better destination to get a taste of arctic living.

With the lowest cold season temperature on our list at -10°C, visiting here will be like stepping into a winter wonderland. Ice hotels, dog sledding, snowmobiling, and stays in traditional Sami tents are all on offer here. See breathtaking history up close and view the 7,000 UNESCO-protected rock art paintings at the Alta Museum. It’s the ideal place to get close to nature on a tranquil, relaxing coolcation.

5. TURKU, FINLAND

Scoring highly for its safety and nightlife, Turku is great for travellers who love hitting the town. Rated 6.2 overall, there are quality bars and pubs galore in this beautiful city.

If you’re a history fan, the oldest city in Finland will also tick lots of boxes. Known as the ‘Paris of Finland’, it’s packed with mediaeval architecture and cultural charm. Turku Castle and Cathedral sit on either side of the Aurajoki riverbank and are essential destinations for any visitor who wants to know more about the city’s story.

6. TROMSO, NORWAY

With an average attraction score of 4.6 on TripAdvisor, this Arctic city has 66 activities for groups to choose from. Though its overall score dips just below 6, it’s a great destination for cold holidays with family and friends. Nature itself is the biggest attraction here, with many tourists visiting to witness the midnight sun. Extra daylight hours also lend themselves to a vibrant nightlife. With wine bars, pubs and cafes to spare, you can enjoy everything from morning coffee to an evening wind-down wine all on the waterfront. Be sure to wrap up warm though, as temperatures only get as high as -1 in the cold season.

7. HELSINKI, FINLAND

This capital city scores 5.7 overall and is the most populated in Finland for a reason. Its unique culture, minimalistic Nordic architecture, and relaxed way of life give this destination a widespread appeal. Its nightlife and group activities score 7/10, with its cosmopolitan culture, friendly locals, and much of the city reachable by foot, bike or public transport.

8. STANLEY, FALKLAND ISLANDS

Located off the coast of southern Argentina, visiting the Falkland Islands is one of the few opportunities visitors get to discover Antarctic living. With cold season temperatures in the capital ranging between 4°C and 2°C, Stanley is one of the milder destinations on our list, but it’s also one of the most unique.

9. LERWICK, UNITED KINGDOM

Closer to Norway than Edinburgh, Lerwick scores 5.3 overall and is also Shetland’s only town and the main port. Home to around 7,000 people, there are more quality attractions than you might expect, with the highest average TripAdvisor score on our list at 4.8. Must-visit locations include the Shetland and Crot House Museums, where you can uncover the unique history of this part of the world.

10. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Located on the eastern coast of Zealand, Denmark's largest island,Copenhagen scores 5.3 overall. The Capital city of Denmark plays host to around 1.4 million people in its urban area alone making it the most populous city in Denmark.