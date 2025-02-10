Best February free kids' place holidays

Coral Sea Holiday Resort, Egypt

Looking for a last minute family getaway in February half term? Holiday Hypermarket has a wide range of free kids' place holidays that'll help you save money on your perfect family break.

A free kids' place holiday is exactly as it sounds, children from age 2 to 12 can enjoy a holiday for no extra cost! If available, you can have one free kids' place with your booking, meaning you only need to pay for the other passengers.

Free kids' places are a great way to save money on holidays, particularly in more expensive seasons like school holidays. The money you save can be put aside for spending money, or even put towards another holiday!

The below holiday packages are based on 2 adults and 1 child, and all include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers.

TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, Tenerife - Total Price £1,128

Departs 23rd February from Birmingham Airport

All Inclusive board basis

1 bedroom apartment

Close to local shops, bars, restaurants and amenities

Coral Sea Water World, Egypt - Total Price £1,498

Departs 23rd February from London Gatwick Airport

All inclusive board basis

Double room

Splashworld ​hotel with 18 waterslides

Coral Sea Holiday Resort, Egypt - Total Price £1,534

Departs 23rd February from London Stanstead Airport

All Inclusive board basis

Double room

Platinum hotel with beachfront location