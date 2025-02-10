Best February free kids' place holidays
A free kids' place holiday is exactly as it sounds, children from age 2 to 12 can enjoy a holiday for no extra cost! If available, you can have one free kids' place with your booking, meaning you only need to pay for the other passengers.
Free kids' places are a great way to save money on holidays, particularly in more expensive seasons like school holidays. The money you save can be put aside for spending money, or even put towards another holiday!
The below holiday packages are based on 2 adults and 1 child, and all include flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers.
TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, Tenerife - Total Price £1,128
- Departs 23rd February from Birmingham Airport
- All Inclusive board basis
- 1 bedroom apartment
- Close to local shops, bars, restaurants and amenities
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/15636/tui-suneo-tamaimo-tropical?holidayId=22167929271&searchId=52520924230&beach=true
Coral Sea Water World, Egypt - Total Price £1,498
- Departs 23rd February from London Gatwick Airport
- All inclusive board basis
- Double room
- Splashworld hotel with 18 waterslides
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/41425/coral-sea-water-world?holidayId=22167929348&searchId=52520924230&beach=true
Coral Sea Holiday Resort, Egypt - Total Price £1,534
- Departs 23rd February from London Stanstead Airport
- All Inclusive board basis
- Double room
- Platinum hotel with beachfront location