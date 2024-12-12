Best Italian holiday destinations to visit this winter according to TikTok

Rialto Bridge, Venezia, Italy

During winter, Italy transforms into a magical wonderland, captivating travelers with its sparkling seasonal attractions, delicious hearty dishes, and vibrant cultural festivities. From the snow-covered peaks of the Dolomites to the twinkling Christmas markets in Florence and Milan, visitors eagerly capture and share their enchanting winter moments on TikTok.

A new ranking shows Naples as the top Italian destination on TikTok, with 4,000,000 posts in total - Verona is the tenth most popular location on the platform, with 226,000 created posts.

In a new study conducted by travel experts, Pompeii Tickets & Tours, the most popular Italian holiday destinations on TikTok were identified.

The study used TikTok Creative Centre to identify the most popular locations on TikTok, determining the number of hashtags associated with each destination.

Naples is the most popular Italian city on TikTok, featuring on feeds 4,000,000 times.

Popular sights featured in videos include the Chiaia District for luxury shopping, the Piazza del Plebiscito and the Royal Palace of Naples, all top city sights.

Ranking as the second most popular on TikTok is Milan, which has featured 2,000,000 times.

Some of the most documented sights here are the Milan Cathedral, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and the monument to Leonardo Da Vinci.

In third place is Italy’s capital city, Rome, which has garnered 974,000 posts with the associated hashtag. Many videos provide tips on where to visit here, with recommendations such as the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon and the Colosseum.

Palermo, a city in southern Italy, is in fourth for TikTok popularity, garnering 901,600 created posts.

Fontana Pretoria, Quattro Canti and Palazzo dei Normanni are all popular sights featured in videos.

Bari, the capital of the Metropolitan City of Bari, ranks fifth in TikTok popularity, with 688,800 created posts.

Some popular sights featured are Bari Vecchia, Basilica di San Nicola and Strada delle Orecchiette.

The ten most popular Italian destinations on TikTok based on number of hashtags

1 Naples 4,000,000

2 Milan 2,000,000

3 Rome 974,000

4 Palermo 901,600

5 Bari 688,800

6 Catania 613,000

7 Venice 462,000

8 Florence 417,000

9 Bologna 314,400

10 Verona 226,000

Ranking sixth is Catania, the second-largest municipality in Sicily, which has had 613,000 posts created on the platform. Attractions such as the Catania Cathedral, the Roman Theatre of Catania and the Fish Market are popular in videos.

In seventh is Venice, the capital city of the Veneto region of Italy, which has been featured 462,000 times. Commonly featured sights are the Libreria Acqua Alta, the Campanile and St Mark’s Basilica.

The capital of Tuscany, Florence, is in eighth place, securing 417,000 total posts on TikTok. Popular sight recommendations on the platform are the Florence Cathedral, Palazzo Vecchio and the Fountain of Neptune.

Bologna, Emilia-Romagna’s capital, secured ninth place in the ranking, with 314,400 created TikTok posts. Sights such as Little Venice, Due Torri and Piazza Maggiore are featured heavily on the platform.

Finally, in tenth place is Verona, which has garnered 226,000 posts on TikTok. Verona Arena, Juliet’s House and Piazza delle Erbe are some of the popular sights seen in videos of the city.

Speaking on the findings, Magdalena Petrusic, travel expert from Pompeii Tickets & Tours, said: “Naples’ position as the most popular Italian city on TikTok highlights its charm and influence among global travellers and social media creators. This study not only underscores TikTok’s significant role in shaping travel trends but also provides insights into the broader appeal of Italy's top destinations.

“Understanding these trends helps travellers and influencers alike make informed decisions, revealing the cities that truly capture the country’s beauty and offer a vibrant, shareable experience." This research for this study was brought you by https://pompeiitickets.tours/