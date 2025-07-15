Best of the Algarve, Portugal: Spectacular Stays and Authentic Culinary Delights Await Holidaymakers

Hotel Aqua Pedra dos Bicos

The Algarve in southern Portugal continues to boost its reputation as one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations with an array of refined accommodation and mouth-watering culinary experiences. Visit Algarve share their recommendations of where to stay and experience authenticity, history and ultimate relaxation, plus enjoy the culinary delights the region has to offer.

New and Refurbished Accommodation Offerings in the Algarve

From brand-new beachfront hotels to charming boutique countryside escapes, there are so many options for those looking to book a last-minute summer getaway or plan a trip later in the year for a cooler climate.Highlights include the much-anticipated opening of PortoBay Blue Ocean in Albufeira this month, the opening of Palácio de Tavira in September and the recent re-opening of the renovated Hotel Indigo (formerly Hotel California), stooped in elegance and history.

NEW: Hotel Indigo

Located in the heart of Albufeira, is the four-star Hotel Indigo (formerly Hotel California). The hotel has recently been renovated to create a brand-new contemporary and bold environment; it reopened in late April. Just 300m from the beach and nearby to a fantastic array of bars and restaurants, guests have everything they need for a sun-soaked holiday.

Prices start from £84 per night based on two adults sharing a standard room for November 2025 stay.

For more information, visit: www.ihg.com/hotelindigo

NEW: PortoBay Blue Ocean

Scheduled to open in July 2025, PortoBay Blue Ocean will feature extensive green spaces and breathtaking views of Falésia Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. All rooms have private balconies and cosy yet contemporary decor. Amenities include two restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, gym and sports field.

Prices start from £99 per night based on two adults sharing a standard room including breakfast for November 2025 stay. For more information, visit: www.portobay.com/en/hotels/algarve-hotels/portobay-blue-ocean/

NEW: Hotel Palácio de Tavira

In the heart of Tavira’s old town, the former Palácio of the Tavares family rises as a remarkable symbol of the city’s rich and diverse past. The brand-new Palácio de Tavira, set to open in September 2025 is an intimate hotel with local character and charm. The hotel features sophisticated rooms, ‘Luma’ spa and restaurant.

Prices start from £125 per night based on two adults sharing a Palacio standard room including breakfast for November 2025 stay.

For more information, visit: www.palaciodetavira.com

Natur Amêndoa

Situated in Alta Mora, Natur Amêndoa is a farm stay with beautiful surroundings and mountainous views in the eastern Algarve, providing an authentic accommodation option. Nearby attractions include the Island of Tavira and Castro Marim Castle, both under half an hour’s drive away from the farm stay.

Prices start from £93 per night based on two adults sharing a double room with private bathroom for November 2025 stay. For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/NaturAmendoa or email [email protected]

Castelo Suites Hotel offers stunning views of the Algarvian coast, benefiting from a location in the heart of Albufeira. Guests can enjoy a refreshing dip at Castelo Beach while admiring the horizon that stretches as far as the eye can see, making the stay truly unforgettable.

Prices start from £138 per night based on two adults sharing a double room including breakfast for November 2025 stay. For more information, visit: www.castelosuiteshotel.com

Hotel Aqua Pedra dos Bicos

Stay in comfort, steps away from Albufeira’s charm. The adults-only, four-star Aqua Pedra dos Bicos is situated 500 metres from Albufeira’s most famous nightlife area, and 400 metres from Bicos beach with direct access from the hotel. Enjoy the paradisiacal views over the Atlantic Ocean and the relaxing pine grove on the cliff.

Prices start from £111 per night based on two adults sharing a superior room including breakfast for October 2025 stay. For more information, visit: www.aquapedradosbicoshotel.com

An Authentic Culinary Journey Through the Algarve

The Algarve is also fast becoming the ultimate travel destination for foodies. From flavorsome family-run restaurants to captivating immersive food and wine workshops, the Algarve offers an unforgettable blend of traditional Portuguese cuisine with contemporary innovation.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

Helder Madeira

Located in Tavira, Helder Madeira is a well-established olive factory, offering an array of exclusive guided tours. Visitors are invited on a special journey to discover the secrets of olive production and indulge in a tasting experience featuring olives, olive oil, orange marmalade, cheese, and wine.

Prices start from £18 per person for a one and half hour tour. For more information, visit: www.heldermadeira.com/en/

Quinta do Canhoto Winery

Situated perfectly between the countryside and city of Silves, the family-run Quinta do Canhoto Winery is immersed within an idyllic landscape.

Producing their very own unique wine, Esquerdino, the winery offers a variety of experiences; wine tastings, vineyard tours, picnics and painting workshops. Prices start from £25 per person for a wine tasting that includes a tour of the vineyard and educational talk as well as a guided tasting of four wines with a cheese/ chorizo board. The experience lasts two and a half hours. For more information, visit: www.quintadocanhoto.com

The Kitchen by Eat at a Local’s

In 2019, Joana Glória launched the Eat at a Local’s platform, with the intention of connecting travelers with authentic Portuguese culinary experiences. Through this initiative, a number of Portuguese cooking classes and workshops have been introduced to celebrate the local gastronomy.

The Cooking Academy in Lagos is not just a space for classes, it’s also a hub for a variety of gastronomic and wine-related events. Offerings include Pastel da Nata baking classes, pork and seafood cataplana cooking classes and local market tours. Prices start from £55 per person, per class.

For more information, visit: https://shorturl.at/MU7LL

RESTAURANTS

F Restaurant

Enjoy an authentic gastronomic experience at Michelin recommended F Restaurant in Praia da Rocha, Portimão. Each dish reflects the essence of Portuguese cuisine with a touch of creativity. Fresh, local ingredients, a cosy atmosphere and an unforgettable view over Praia da Rocha are a given. For more information, visit: www.restaurantef.com

O Coreto

Situated by Faro’s picturesque marina, O Coreto offers seasonal, local culture and fresh ingredients in the heart of the capital. The menus are filled with authentic dishes such as the traditional Cataplana that celebrate Algarvian cuisine.

For more information, visit: www.ocoreto.pt/en

My.Al.Mar - Tapas by the Sea

Take in the breath-taking views of Falésia Beach whilst you enjoy authentic tapas dishes with a nod to Portuguese cuisine. From fresh seafood to signature cocktails, there menu is packed with wonderful options to suit every guest. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey.

For more information, visit: https://shorturl.at/gkB1E

Cuá Cuá Club

CUÁ CUÁ Club is a fusion between bar, restaurant and club. Located in Quinta do Lago, it is one of the most popular venues for big summer dinners, meetings between friends, families, as well as social and corporate events. Fun and tasteful, it is embraced by the warm nights of Quinta do Lago, where parties mark moments of a lifetime. For more information visit: www.cuacuaclub.com

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www. visitalgarve .pt