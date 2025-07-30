Best SPFs for all skin types: Makeup artist reviews the top sunscreens of the year

A woman is applying sunscreen to her face.

Are you overwhelmed by the plethora of sunscreens available right now? You are not alone. According to a survey conducted by MyVoucherCodes, 69% of adults use a daily moisturiser. Taking care of our skin is important, so including an SPF in your routine is essential.

I’m a qualified make-up artist and over 40. I wear make-up almost every day. However, including SPF in my skincare routine started later in life. As a child, I played outside for hours without even applying a smidge of sunscreen.

During my teens and 20s, I happily baked in the sun to gain the golden face and body I desired. Back in the 80’s talking about skin cancer caused by the sun's harmful rays wasn’t a hot topic, let alone speeding up the ageing process! With the arrival of some unwanted pigmentation in later life, I’ve learnt my lesson. SPF is now a top priority in my skin care routine.

When deciding which ones I liked the most, I was looking for a non-sticky formulation, good value for money, factor 50 or above, a broad spectrum product that protects against both UVA and UVB rays and sits well under make-up for daily use.

How I tested sunscreens

As I mentioned above, sunscreen is part of my daily skincare routine, come rain or shine! I tested each product* for approximately 10 days. This gave me enough opportunity to experience what each one was like undermake up, if they caused any sensitivity, the fragrance and of course the efficacy.

The other products in my skincare routine remained the same throughout the review period, and they included:

Skin Rocks Cleansing Balm

Naturally Radiant Gentle Foaming Cleanser with Glycolic Acid

BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner

Skin Rocks Eye Cream

Garnier Vitamin C Serum Brightening Serum

L’Oriel Paris Red Day Cream

Skin Rocks Retinoid 1 (evening routine)

What makes a MyVoucherCodes review reliable?

At MyVoucherCodes, our team of experts doesn’t just write — they bring real-world experience and a genuine passion for their fields. Sarah-Jane Outten, for example, is a qualified makeup artist who has been sharing her beauty expertise since 2015. Her work has included a monthly beauty column for Cardiff Times, as well as contributions to Buzz Magazine and The Sun . With years of hands-on experience and published writing, Sarah-Jane ensures that every recommendation is informed, trustworthy, and up to date.

What’s the difference between a mineral and chemical sunscreen?

With so many options available, it’s difficult to know if mineral or chemical sunscreen is right for you. I asked the founder of FIGGi Skincare, Dr Jeanne Retief, if one was better than the other. Retief said, “First off, both are effective and work to protect us from the harmful UVA/UVB rays from the sun. No one is more effective or better than the other. They are simply made differently and work in different ways to protect us. The most effective sunscreen is the one you will use and continuously apply”

When it comes to chemical sunscreens, they work by penetrating the top layer of the skin. The UV rays become trapped, and the chemical sunscreen then converts them into heat that is released by the skin. Retief says, “This process and the nature of the active ingredients like oxybenzone can often irritate sensitive skin”

That's when a mineral sunscreen might people with sensitive skin a little more, myself included. Rather than the skin absorbing the product, it provides a mirror-like effect - shielding the skin from the sun's harmful rays. Avoiding the chemical process means avoiding any possible irritation; the downside is, a lot of mineral sunscreens leave behind a white cast. But don’t be put off by this option; mineral sunscreens have come a long way, and there are some great options now available.

Best Affordable SPF

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sun Protection Lotion SPF50 200ml

When it came to a basic all-round SPF that did the job, this was perfect. Easily absorbed and fragrance-free. I was left hydrated and well moisturised. If you have an oily skin type, this might be too hydrating for your needs

Best Price £5.50 Waitrose and Partners Mineral or Chemical Mineral Fragrance Fragrance Free How does it perform under makeup? Great! I didn’t have any issues. I like how hydrating it felt on both face and body. It absorbed well. Water Resistant Yes

Best Spray-on SPF

Ultrasun SPF 50 UV Face and Scalp Mist

Personally, I would recommend starting the day with a cream SPF and topping that up at least every two hours, or more if you are in the water. However, make-up wearers will know this isn’t particularly convenient. An SPF mist is perfect for topping up your protection over your makeup. I enjoyed using this product; it didn’t disturb my makeup and kept me well protected. I also have alopecia, so the areas of my scalp where the hair is thinnest were taken care of. An additional bonus was that my son liked using the spray; he doesn’t enjoy the texture of creams, so this was a real winner.

Best Price £17.60 Look Fantastic Mineral or Chemical Chemical Fragrance Fragrance Free How does it perform under makeup? As this can be applied both over or under makeup, it’s ideal for everyday use. However, I preferred it over makeup and used a cream under my makeup. Water Resistant? No, it’s recommended that you reapply after swimming or bathing.

Best Roll-on SPF

E.L.F Skin Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50

I’ve noticed a huge rise in the popularity of stick/roll-on SPF of late, and it’s easy to see why, because they are so easy to apply. The E.L.F Skin Suntouchable Invisi-Stick can be applied under makeup, but I tried it over a light makeup application, and it didn’t disturb my makeup at all, which was a real bonus. I have slightly dry mature skin and found it moisturising and nourishing. I think those with oily skin might find this one a little greasy for the face, but perfect for all bodies and skin tones. It’s a clear formulation with no white cast. Its packaging is perfect to keep in your bag all day.

Best price £13.99 Amazon Mineral or Chemical Chemical Fragrance Fragrance Free How does it perform under makeup? Great under makeup, provided the ideal base for foundation. Water Resistant? Yes, up to 80 minutes

Best Luxury SPF

Ultra Violette Supreme Hydrating SPF 50+ Hydrating SKINSCREEN

This SPF is the gold standard; it provides perfect hydration all year round. I love how it feels under makeup and gives my skin a healthy glow without feeling greasy. It didn’t irritate my eyes, which can be a problem with lots of SPF. I even found that the condition of my skin improved whilst using this product, and some existing pigmentation marks appeared reduced. This is probably because it includes squalane. But this product is pricey! 50ml doesn’t go a very long way, even if it is worth every penny.

Best Price £34.00 Space NK Mineral or Chemical Chemical Fragrance This product is scented. It’s a clean and fresh smell, but quite strong. How does it perform under makeup? Fabulous! The ideal primer. Water Resistant? No

Best SPF For Dark Skin Tones

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

As a mixed heritage family, we have learnt over the years that not all SPF suits all skin tones. Lots of mineral SPF can leave darker skin looking ashy or leave a white cast. My children have darker skin, so I always choose a chemical SPF for them to eliminate this issue. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ is a fantastic option. It’s lightweight, great under makeup up and truly invisible.

Best Price £13.82 My Origines Mineral or Chemical? Chemical Fragrance Fragrance Free How does it perform under makeup? Lovely texture sits well under makeup and suits all skin tones Water resistant? Yes

Best Lesser-Known SPF

Delph Sun Lotion SPF 50+

Delph is a brand that I only discovered this year. I enjoyed the texture of this one; it absorbed into the skin quickly and didn’t feel sticky or greasy. It’s a lot of product for the money, 150ml. I used it on the whole family on a day out during the heatwave. In the evening, I tried it with make-up, and while it was generally good, I wouldn’t recommend it for the face, but ideal for the body. Its major plus point was how water-resistant it was. Even though we did reapply after going in the sea, we could still feel it on the skin after a dip!

Best Price £6.99 Delph Mineral or Chemical Chemical (Hybrid) Fragrance No, it has a light citrus fragrance How does it perform under makeup? I would recommend it for the body. I didn’t love the texture under makeup Water Resistant? Yes

Love reading about skincare? You can read more about health and beauty on the MyVoucherCodes blog.

