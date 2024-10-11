Best spot for Northern Lights viewing this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK skies have been alive with magic this week, as the Northern Lights have made rare and breathtaking appearances across the country. Nowhere has this been more stunning than along the Northern Irish Causeway Coast, especially in Ballycastle. With its perfect position on the north coast and minimal light pollution, Northern Ireland is quickly becoming one of the best places in the UK to experience this natural phenomenon.

With even more aurora sightings expected in the coming days, now is the perfect time for travellers to head to Ballycastle for an unforgettable autumn adventure under the lights.

Nestled on the north coast, Ballycastle offers one of the best vantage points in Northern Ireland to witness the aurora borealis. Its location, away from larger cities and sources of light pollution, makes it an ideal dark-sky area for viewing the Northern Lights. On clear autumn nights, the town’s position along the coastline, with its unobstructed views of the northern horizon, provides the perfect setting to watch the sky light up in vivid greens, purples, and reds as the auroras move overhead.

Ballycastle’s unique charm extends beyond its skies. It is a picturesque town, well-suited for an autumn escape with a slower pace. Whether visitors are stargazing or walking along the dramatic coastline, Ballycastle offers both adventure and a sense of calm that’s hard to beat.

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is the perfect spot for an aurora-chasing weekend getaway. With cosy accommodations, a warm atmosphere, and stunning surroundings, it provides a comfortable base for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The hotel’s proximity to the Giant’s Causeway, one of the world’s most famous natural landmarks, adds to the allure. Visitors can explore this ancient landscape by day and, with minimal light pollution, watch for the auroras by night.

For those wanting to fully immerse themselves in the area’s natural beauty, Rathlin Island—just a short ferry ride from Ballycastle—offers another fantastic aurora viewing opportunity. Its remote location and peaceful setting provide ideal conditions for stargazing, making it a must-visit for those wanting to view the aurora. The island is known for its wildlife too, so there’s a chance to spot seabirds, dolphins, and seals as you explore.

Autumn is particularly special on the Causeway Coast, as the crisp, clear nights often bring better visibility for the Northern Lights. The aurora season starts in September and runs through April, with peak activity during the darker, longer nights of autumn. With the right solar activity and a clear forecast, Ballycastle offers one of the best chances in the UK to experience this mesmerising natural display.

The Northern Irish Causeway Coast, especially around Ballycastle, truly offers a unique and magical experience for travellers hoping to see the Northern Lights for the first time.