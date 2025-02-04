Best 'TikTok Viral' Hotel Deals: Holiday like an influencer for less

Rixos Premium Tekirova

Holiday Hypermarket has shared the best priced deals to TikTok viral hotels, meaning you can holiday like an influencer for less.

These hotels are some of the most talked about on the popular social media platform, TikTok, thanks to their modern facilities and breath-taking views. All deals from Holiday Hypermarket include your flights, accommodation, baggage and transfers, meaning the price you see is the price you pay.

Stella Island Luxury Resort and Spa

This spot in Greece has done the rounds for being like a 'slice of the Maldives in Europe'...

RIU Tikida Taghazout

Price: £1,353pp based on 2 adults sharing​Board basis: Half BoardDeparture: From London Gatwick on 31st October 2025Nights: 7

RIU Palace Tikida Taghazout

This hotel is one of Morocco's most popular All Inclusive resorts, and has the picture-perfect decor that has made it a bucket list place to stay...

Stella Island Luxury Resort and Spa

Price: £697pp based on 2 adults sharingBoard basis: All InclusiveDeparture: From Birmingham on 27th February 2025Nights: 7

Rixos Premium Tekirova

Thanks to the wide range of restaurants, The Land of The Legends theme park tickets included and free Starbucks, it's no wonder this place is so popular...

Price: £726pp based on 2 adults sharingBoard basis: All InclusiveDeparture: From Manchester on 1st April 2025Nights: 7