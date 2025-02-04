Best ways to enjoy the top 10 romantic European cities this Valentine' Day

TUI Musement Private Gondola Tour in Venice

TUI reveals the Top 10 European Cities for lovebirds as 34 per cent of new couples reveal they look to make memories on holiday together.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Brits have started making plans for a romantic evening. However, Valentine’s Day isn’t just about roses and chocolates, as many couples across the country will be embarking on a holiday together, with over a third (34 per cent)* of those admitting they wish to make long-lasting memories together.

Over the past three years, 60 per cent of February eviews for TUI Musement, TUI’s Tours & Activities business, have come from couples, celebrating romantic tourism.So, to inspire those seeking unique and enchanting getaways, TUI Musement has unveiled the top 10 European cities for romantic activities.

The list offers a few surprises alongside classic short-haul favourites,, preferred by 33 per cent and 53 per cent of new couples, respectively. It’s no surprise to see the likes of Barcelona and Paris make the list, but holidaymakers may be shocked to know they didn’t make couples’ top 5., with Turin, Berlin and Amsterdam claiming the top three spots. Lovebirds’ favourite activities include a kiss with a view, a sunset cruise, or the chance to relax in a lagoon’s turquoise waters.

Discover the most romantic cities in Europe below:

Turin: The Piedmontese capital tops the list. From panoramic views atop the Mole Antonelliana to a fairytale visit to the Residences of the Royal House of Savoy, Turin offers ideal locations to share a romantic moment. Recommended Romantic Experience: Visit the Mole Antonelliana Museum of Cinema and enjoy the view of Italy’s first capital, from its panoramic terrace. Berlin: A sunset cruise along the Spree River with the city illuminated as a backdrop, or breathtaking views from 150 meters high in the Welt-Balloon – just two of many unique experiences for an unforgettable date in the German capital. Meanwhile, the gardens of Charlottenburg Palace provide the perfect setting for a declaration of love. Recommended Romantic Experience: Ride the Welt-Balloon at perhaps one of the most iconic sites of Europe’s modern history. The Welt-Balloon hovers 500 feet over the ground, allowing lovebirds to take in all of Berlin around them atop the largest helium balloon in the world. Amsterdam: Known for its picturesque canals and rich history, Amsterdam offers couples unique bonding experiences, such as a workshop at Royal Coster Diamonds, the world’s oldest diamond polishing business, to create bespoke engagement rings. Tandem bike rides and canal cruises add a playful touch to this romantic destination. Recommended Romantic Experience: Engagement Ring Workshop at Royal Coster Diamonds, owners of the largest collection of diamonds in Europe – no better way to take a proposal to the next level. Milan: Art lovers can admire one of the most romantic artworks in history, The Kiss by Francesco Hayez, at the Pinacoteca di Brera, stroll through the elegant courtyards of Sforza Castle, or take in breathtaking views from the terraces of the Duomo. Recommended Romantic Experience: Visit the Duomo’s Terraces on an exclusive walking tour through fashionable Brera, Sforza Castle, and La Scala theatre. Rome: From tranquil boat rides in Villa Borghese Park, to sunset views at the Orange Garden, or exploring the city under the moonlight, Rome sets the stage for romantic moments. And, according to tradition, anyone wishing to marry should not leave The Eternal City without throwing three coins into Trevi Fountain. Recommended Romantic Experience: Bask in Rome’s beauty and history by moonlight whilst enjoying authentic pizza and a refreshing serving of gelato. Barcelona: The Catalan capital delights with its mix of culture and adventure. Couples can enjoy the audiovisual magic of “La Pedrera Night Experience” or soar above Montserrat Mountain during a hot air balloon ride. For a slightly different experience, the Erotic Museum is a cheeky alternative. Recommended Romantic Experience: La Pedrera Night Experience, where lights and whimsical architecture come together to bring Gaudí’s art to life. London: Romance is in the air in London, from a ride on the iconic London Eye, to serene strolls through Little Venice and Kensington Gardens. Notting Hill, with its charming streets and cinematic history, also offers a quintessential romantic escape. Recommended Romantic Experience: Ride the London Eye to take in the capital from up above. Reykjavik: Iceland's stunning landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for adventurous couples, who can chase the northern lights, explore the heart of Langjökull glacier, and marvel at the natural wonders of the Golden Circle. Meanwhile, a relaxing soak in the turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon remains a favourite among couples. Recommended Romantic Experience: Relaxing at the Blue Lagoon is on many people’s bucket lists, and it’s no surprise why. The turquoise waters of Iceland’s natural thermal spring are known for their properties, and stunning surroundings – no better place to relax with a loved one. Paris: The “City of Love” is a timeless destination. A dinner cruise on the Seine, wandering Montmartre’s romantic streets, or ascending the Eiffel Tower are equally unforgettable romantic moments. For a culinary twist, couples can take part in a pastry workshop with a French Master Baker. Recommended Romantic Experience: Take on the best that French cuisine has to offer with a bakery workshop in Paris – they do say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach after all. Venice: Meandering through the city on a gondola is widely considered the ultimate romantic activity, but visitors can follow in the footsteps of Casanova to explore Venice, or a enjoy more exclusive experience during a candlelit dinner aboard a Venetian galleon as it sails through the calm waters of the lagoon. Recommended Romantic Experience: Visiting Venice without embarking on a Gondola tour, is like not going to Venice at all – navigate the winding canals of the floating city on a private love-boat.

