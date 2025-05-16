Beyond the classroom: New study shows the power of school trips in developing important life skills

The USA is the top place British teens want to visit on a school trip, inspired by landmark icons like the Statue of Liberty (31 per cent) and Empire State Building (29 per cent).

A poll of 1,000 pupils in school years 7-13 found that 37 per cent would like to go abroad for an excursion with classmates, while 23 per cent would prefer to stay on home soil.

While the USA topped the list of desired destinations, the UK came second ahead of Italy, France and Spain, with sights such as Buckingham Palace (25 per cent) and Big Ben (22 per cent) appealing the most.

For 29 per cent of young people polled, an educational break was the first time they had stayed away from home, while for 17 per cent it was their first experience of travelling abroad.

The Statue of Liberty is a popular landmark that young people want to visit.

This is perhaps why almost half of parents (47 per cent) feel that school trips help their child learn independence.

The research, commissioned by PGL Beyond, also found that school trips offer more than adventure and travel, with 48 per cent of youngsters claiming school trips help them feel more independent and grown up. This is echoed by parents, with almost half (47 per cent) believing school trips help their child learn independence.

In fact, confidence (53 per cent), independence (52 per cent) and teamwork (50 per cent) are among the skills children have gained the most through school trips.

In addition, a sense of adventure (44 per cent), communication (35 per cent) and problem solving (28 per cent) also made the list.

Dr John Allan, Head of Impact & Breakthrough Learning at school tours provider, PGL Beyond said:

“At a time when young people seem to be cocooned in virtual worlds, school trips are a vital part of their healthy upbringing, opening up real experiences that deliver personal growth and lifelong impact.

“Authentic challenges at home or abroad enable children to reflect and gain perspective – to see beyond the immediacy of their personal experience and to focus on the wider world around them.

“Importantly, they build the resilience needed for them to adapt to present difficulties and build capacity for their future.”

The study also polled teens’ parents about their own school trips and found 41 per cent feel today’s school trips are more extravagant and exciting today than in their day.

For them, their favourite school trip memories include sharing a room with classmates (36 per cent), visiting new cities (36 per cent), and taking part in activities (35 per cent).

Today’s school trips are so inspiring that three in ten young people surveyed say they’ve influenced the subjects they choose to study, with history (36 per cent) and geography (31 per cent) emerging as the most popular.

Alison Sudbury, Chief Customer Officer at PGL Beyond, added:

“What truly matters for any child, is the confidence gained on a first trip away from home.

“The curiosity sparked in a new city. The friendships built, the comfort zones stretched, and the moments that shape who they become.

“That’s why school trips are so instrumental in helping young people to achieve key breakthroughs which can impact their life now and in the future.”

TOP 20 PLACES TEENS WANT TO GO ON A SCHOOL TRIP:

USA England Italy France Spain Japan Canada Greece Australia Germany Switzerland Scotland Iceland China Wales New Zealand The Netherlands Austria Denmark Singapore

TOP SKILLS CHILDREN HAVE EVER GAINED FROM A SCHOOL TRIP:

Confidence Independence Teamwork Sense of adventure Communication Problem solving Time management Empathy (understanding people’s feelings) Map reading Cooking