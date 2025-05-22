Beyond the red carpet: Discover the French Riviera with WeRoad's France Express

Each May, the world's gaze turns to Cannes as the iconic film festival rolls out its red carpet to welcome global stars, directors, and fashion houses. But away from the flashbulbs and premieres, Cannes is also a gateway to one of Europe's most scenic and culturally rich regions, the French Riviera. This year, as the festival draws film lovers and curious travellers alike, an increasing number are choosing to experience the area not as VIP guests, but as part of an immersive travel adventure, courtesy of group travel brand WeRoad.

Enter the France Express, one of WeRoad's short but sweet itineraries, designed to take travellers from the romantic streets of Paris to the sparkling shores of Nice, with a glittering stop in Cannes along the way. Aimed at 25 to 35-year-olds who want to travel solo, but not alone, WeRoad curates small-group trips that combine iconic sights with authentic, local experiences. It's a chance to see the France of movie scenes and postcards, while building friendships and memories along the way.

What sets the France Express apart is its blend of headline attractions and off-the-beaten-track gems. Travellers begin in Paris, soaking in the romance of the Eiffel Tower, the charm of Montmartre, and the culinary treasures tucked inside bustling local markets. From there, the route winds south through the lavender fields and hilltop towns of Provence before arriving on the sun-drenched Côte d'Azur.

Cannes, long associated with celebrity and cinema, reveals a different side when explored WeRoad-style. There's time to wander its old town, Le Suquet, browse local boutiques, sip cocktails by the sea, and feel the glamour of the Croisette, whether or not the paparazzi are watching. During the festival period, the energy of the city is electric, but it's the blend of culture, coastline, and carefree discovery that makes this stop so magnetic.

For those seeking meaningful travel with like-minded adventurers, WeRoad strikes a compelling balance. Days are structured around curated experiences, but there's always space for spontaneity. Evenings often involve sharing wine over dinner, trading stories, and building real-life connections, a rarity in the age of solo selfies and hyper-curated Instagram trips.

As summer approaches and more travellers seek both independence and community in their adventures, WeRoad's model continues to resonate. The France Express trip, with its mix of Parisian flair, Provençal beauty, and Riviera sparkle, captures the magic of France in a compact, unforgettable journey.

So whether you're Cannes-bound for the festival or simply dreaming of a French escape that doesn't require red carpet access, consider this your invitation to roll out a different kind of adventure – one where the real stars are the stories you collect along the way.

Explore the trip here: www.weroad.com/destinations/france-express-french-riviera-weroadx