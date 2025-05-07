Bhutan becomes first country to roll out national crypto payment system for tourists

Tourists to Bhutan will be able to use the Binance app to scan static or dynamic QR codes offered by participating businesses.

Bhutan has launched the world’s first nationwide cryptocurrency payment system for tourists, allowing travellers to pay for everything from flights and hotel rooms to market stalls using digital assets.

The new system is a partnership between the Bhutanese government, crypto giant Binance, and Bhutan’s DK Bank—the country’s first fully digital financial institution. It allows Binance Pay users to settle costs in over 100 supported cryptocurrencies through QR code payments, eliminating the need for cash or card transactions.

More than 100 local merchants have already signed up to the scheme, including roadside vendors, tour guides, hotels and airlines. Tourists can now use crypto to pay for flights into Bhutan, tourist visas, the country’s mandatory Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), accommodation, transport, cultural site entry and day-to-day purchases.

In practice, tourists will be able to use the Binance app to scan static or dynamic QR codes offered by participating businesses. This works much like a contactless card payment, but draws directly from the user’s crypto wallet within the Binance platform. Transactions are completed instantly, with no added fees, and merchants receive immediate confirmation via Bhutan’s DK Bank, which handles the local processing and settlement.

The aim is to simplify payments while extending digital infrastructure to some of the most remote parts of the country. There’s no need for local currency or a Bhutanese bank account, making the system especially convenient for international visitors. Even small businesses in rural villages can now accept crypto payments using nothing more than a smartphone and a QR code.

The system has been integrated directly into Bhutan’s tourism infrastructure, covering immigration services, travel agents and hospitality providers, as well as independent shops and local stalls.

DK Bank is handling local settlement, licensed by the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan. The bank, which operates entirely online, says it aims to bring secure financial services to underserved communities.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, said: “We are excited to partner with Bhutan as we are not only advancing the use of cryptocurrencies in travel but also setting a precedent for how technology can bridge cultures and economies. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our belief in a future where digital finance empowers global connectivity and enriches travel experiences.”

“This is more than a payment solution — it's a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and convenience,” said Damcho Rinzin, Director of the Department of Tourism, Bhutan. “It enables a seamless experience for travellers and empowers even small vendors in remote villages to participate in the tourism economy.”

Bhutan, known as the 'Kingdom of Happiness', has long pursued a policy of high-value, low-volume tourism and prioritises Gross National Happiness over GDP. The crypto rollout is being pitched as an extension of that ethos—marrying traditional values with emerging technology to support sustainable development.

Binance Pay supports more than 300 cryptocurrencies and operates without gas fees. It is available to more than 40 million active users worldwide. Merchants in Bhutan receive payments in local currency via DK Bank, removing volatility and complexity from the process.