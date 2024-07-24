Big Ben and two other UK landmarks named among most popular tourist attractions in Europe
The online language learning platform italki has analysed social media and Google search volume to reveal the most popular tourist attractions across Europe for 2024.
Big Ben claims the second spot in the most popular European attractions, with 1.5M monthly Google searches, over 3.5M Instagram posts and 108K TikTok posts.
The London Eye, another landmark in London, claims the third spot, with 1M monthly Google searches, 3.5M Instagram posts and 126K TikTok posts.
In fourth place is Buckingham Palace, with a huge 1.5M monthly Google searches, 1.6M Instagram posts, and 70K TikTok posts, all tagged with #buckinghampalace.
The top 10 most popular tourist attractions in Europe for 2024
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
Number of Instagram Posts 2,971,660
Number of TikTok Posts 87,000
Average Monthly Search Volume 2,240,000
Big Ben, London, England
Number of Instagram Posts 3,521,969
Number of TikTok Posts 108,800
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000
London Eye, London, England
Number of Instagram Posts 3,512,331
Number of TikTok Posts 126,900
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000
Buckingham Palace, London, England
Number of Instagram Posts 1,591,786
Number of TikTok Posts 70,000
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000
Colosseum, Rome, Italy
Number of Instagram Posts 2,052,952
Number of TikTok Posts 42,400
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000
Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland
Number of Instagram Posts 2,072,778
Number of TikTok Posts 74,300
Average Monthly Search Volume 823,000
Acropolis, Athens, Greece
Number of Instagram Posts 1,655,123
Number of TikTok Posts 56,400
Average Monthly Search Volume 450,000
Louvre Museum, Paris, France
Number of Instagram Posts 873,784
Number of TikTok Posts 41,400
Average Monthly Search Volume 823,000
Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England
Number of Instagram Posts 928,684
Number of TikTok Posts 24,200
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000
Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain
Number of Instagram Posts 631,481
Number of TikTok Posts 15,900
Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000
You can view the full study here: https://www.italki.com/en/blog/social-medias-favourite-tourist-attractions
