Big Ben and two other UK landmarks named among most popular tourist attractions in Europe

London is home to numerous iconic landmarks that draw millions of tourists each year, eager to experience all the English capital has to offer. It's no surprise that three of the city's attractions have secured a place in the top 10 most popular tourist destinations in Europe for 2024.

The online language learning platform italki has analysed social media and Google search volume to reveal the most popular tourist attractions across Europe for 2024.

Big Ben claims the second spot in the most popular European attractions, with 1.5M monthly Google searches, over 3.5M Instagram posts and 108K TikTok posts.

The London Eye, another landmark in London, claims the third spot, with 1M monthly Google searches, 3.5M Instagram posts and 126K TikTok posts.

In fourth place is Buckingham Palace, with a huge 1.5M monthly Google searches, 1.6M Instagram posts, and 70K TikTok posts, all tagged with #buckinghampalace.

The top 10 most popular tourist attractions in Europe for 2024

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

Number of Instagram Posts 2,971,660

Number of TikTok Posts 87,000

Average Monthly Search Volume 2,240,000

Big Ben, London, England

Number of Instagram Posts 3,521,969

Number of TikTok Posts 108,800

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000

London Eye, London, England

Number of Instagram Posts 3,512,331

Number of TikTok Posts 126,900

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000

Buckingham Palace, London, England

Number of Instagram Posts 1,591,786

Number of TikTok Posts 70,000

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000

Colosseum, Rome, Italy

Number of Instagram Posts 2,052,952

Number of TikTok Posts 42,400

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,500,000

Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland

Number of Instagram Posts 2,072,778

Number of TikTok Posts 74,300

Average Monthly Search Volume 823,000

Acropolis, Athens, Greece

Number of Instagram Posts 1,655,123

Number of TikTok Posts 56,400

Average Monthly Search Volume 450,000

Louvre Museum, Paris, France

Number of Instagram Posts 873,784

Number of TikTok Posts 41,400

Average Monthly Search Volume 823,000

Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

Number of Instagram Posts 928,684

Number of TikTok Posts 24,200

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000

Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain

Number of Instagram Posts 631,481

Number of TikTok Posts 15,900

Average Monthly Search Volume 1,000,000