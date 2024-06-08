Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have huge queues once again at Birmingham Airport on this week.

Queues at Birmingham Airport seem to have become a little less clustered this morning (June 8 2024), after the airport came under fire on Friday due to long queues and delays at the international airport - prompting many to take to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations.

However, as of shortly before 9am this morning, users on the social media platform have been posting mixed results getting through passport control and check-in at the airport. “Arrived at Birmingham airport at 3.50, in spoons at 4.50. Busy but moving fine, staff helpful. #birminghamairport” posted one user on social media, while another wrote “After everyone stressing me out for weeks about how bad Birmingham airport is….42 mins from drop off to drinks. Not too shabby!,” posting a picture of a pre-flight drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was all positive comments though, with one traveller explaining the reasons behind why there are still delays at Birmingham Airport; “Took an hour to get through security #birminghamairport Only 7 scanners active. @bhx_official you have to do better than this,” while another joked “Hearing harrowing stories from Birmingham airport again this morning. Apparently it was so cold that two of the passengers queuing outside were eaten by a Polar bear.”

Birmingham Airport travel advice

Replying to a question about queue times on Twitter, a spokesperson for Birmingham Airport wrote: “We are unable to predict queue times - however, please get to the airport in line with your airline check in times which is normally 2-3 hours before your departing flight. You can confirm this with your airline.”

One tweet from the Birmingham Airport Twitter account read: “We advise passengers to make sure they are prepared before the security search area. Please empty bags of any liquids, creams and gels. Please remove any large electrical items and place them flat within the security trays.”