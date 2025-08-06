Birmingham Airport temporarily closes runway following aircraft incident

Rahmah Ghazali
Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

4 minutes ago
Birmingham Airport has announced the temporary closure of its runway following an aircraft incident earlier today.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (August 6), the airport said: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport,” the statement added.

The airport also assured travellers that further information will be released as it becomes available: “We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

According to eyewitnesses, a small plane made an emergency landing and “is sat on the middle of the runway” but this has not been officially verified by the airport.

