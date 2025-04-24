Bluestone National Park Resort is set to be the UK’s first fossil fuel free luxury family holiday park in 2025

Bluestone has a proven track record on responsible fuel use, and a pioneering approach to sustainability, since 2008 the primary heat source for Blue Lagoon has been fossil fuel free, locally sourced sustainable biomass. Ever since, Bluestone has been further reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, the switching on of its 3.2 MW solar park in 2024 being a landmark moment. Bluestone believes in taking its value chain on its sustainability journey too. As such two external grounds maintenance contractors that work onsite daily have also now transitioned to electric and HVO as fuels, in a united front whilst enhancing the guest experience.

Both Ecotricity and Bluestone National Park Resort were independently recognised by Which? in 2024 in their respective sectors: Ecotricity as one of the top three eco providers for energy; Bluestone a top three holiday resort in the UK.Their partnership supports Bluestone’s move to be fossil fuel free across all of its market-based purchased energy, scope one and two emissions, and is on course for fulfilling its ambition to be fully fossil fuel free this year. In ten years’ time the resort aims to be self-sufficient in terms of generating its own electricity on-site.

Environmental scientist, Marten Lewis, is Bluestone’s Sustainability Director: “Bluestone’s partnership with Ecotricity showcases there is another way forward and genuine synergy between our two companies realising our founders’ early visions. Bluestone started its regenerative tourism movement back in 2004 when William McNamara wanted to do something different with his 500 acre dairy farm; he saw a way of transforming intensively farmed dairy pasture into a successful regenerative tourism piece with people and planet front and centre.

Supporting the local economy, the third sector, biodiversity, and more was all laid out in William’s visionary green book, the same year the UN coined the term ESG. There are similarities with Ecotricity founder’s story with a wind turbine, his caravan and a vision.”

Marten continues: “Our commitment to renewable energy projects extends beyond day to day operations. With our solar park at Bluestone we are collaborating with Swansea University on biodiversity projects over the coming decades, analysing the life of the site, and life at the site. Over the course of time we are looking forward to generating some influential academic research papers. Bluestone doesn’t want to have no impact, we want to have a positive impact with everything we do.”

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity said: “Big congrats to Bluestone. From ditching intensive farming in favour of regenerative tourism to building a new solar park. This is a holiday park that fits with our values. I’m pleased Bluestone has chosen Ecotricity to provide the balance of green energy they need - to go fossil free. We’re looking forward to helping them bring their green ambitions to life.”

