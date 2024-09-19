Boccadasse, Genova: Most Instagrammable hidden gems in Italy revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study reveals that Boccadasse, in Genova, is the most Instagrammable hidden gem in Italy.

The study, conducted by travel expert Florence Tickets and Tours, analysed Tripadvisor's 'hidden gems' category for over 100 of Italy's most populous and frequently visited cities. It then counted the number of Instagram posts using each location’s name as a hashtag to determine which hidden gem is the most Instagrammable in the country.

Boccadasse, located in Genova, Liguria, ranks first with 137,595 posts. It is an old mariners’ village at the eastern end of the city's main promenade, which features pastel-coloured houses around its cobblestone beach. The village has been preserved and left unchanged, making it a well-known tourist location.

Stella del Diavolo comes in second place with 102,170 posts on Instagram. Located in Cagliari, Sardinia, its profile is one of the most characteristic features of the location because of its shape and dominant position on the Poetto beach. For decades, the cape has been one of the favourite destinations for excursions a few steps from the city centre.

In third place is Procida Island, situated off the coast of Naples, with 97,832 posts. The island is one of the two that comprise the comune of Procida, together with Vivara, and is known for its colourful shoreline.

Further down the list, the Cimitero Monumentale (Monumental Cemetery) of Milan ranks fourth with 79,657 posts. One of the two largest cemeteries in the city, it is famous for the abundance of artistic tombs and monuments.

The island of Palmarola rounds up the top five with 78,124 posts. Mostly uninhabited, it is located in the Tyrrhenian Sea, off the coast of Latina and Rome. Its extremely rocky coast is dotted with natural grottos, bays, cliffs, and crags.

Magdalena Petrusic, Travel Expert from Florence Tickets and Tours commented on the findings: “When traveling to Italy, one knows what to expect: breathtaking views, priceless work of art, and man-made constructions of exceptional workmanship. However, many will focus on the same few cities and spots, forgetting that there’s an entire country of wonders outside of the capital and the main metropolis.

“The data provides a look into some locations and landmarks that not many might know but that are worth organising a visit to, from more conventional ones such a cliffs and picturesque villages to more unusual landscapes, such as the Monumental Cemetery of Milan”.