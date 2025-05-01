Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet tops one billion passengers

The 787 Dreamliner’s cabin features a spacious twin-aisle layout and improved air quality, with mood lighting designed to reduce jet lag on long-haul flights.

Boeing says more than one billion passengers have now flown on its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, reaching the milestone less than 14 years after the type entered service — the fastest of any twin-aisle commercial airliner to do so.

Since 2011, the global fleet of over 1,175 Dreamliners has completed nearly five million flights and logged more than 30 million flight hours.

According to Boeing, the aircraft now operates across 85 countries and more than 520 airports, with around 2,100 flights a day carrying an estimated 14.5 million passengers each month.

The aircraft, introduced to support long-haul routes with lower fuel burn, has enabled more than 425 non-stop connections between cities previously unlinked by direct services.

The longest 787 route is currently Qantas’s London–Perth service at 7,829 nautical miles, while the shortest is a 65-nautical-mile hop between Aruba and Curaçao, flown by TUI.

Boeing claims the 787 is 25 per cent more fuel-efficient than the older aircraft it was designed to replace, citing lighter composite materials, newer engines, and aerodynamic improvements.

The company has received more than 2,000 orders for the model from 89 customers worldwide.

Scott Stocker, Boeing’s 787 programme vice president and general manager, said: "This milestone would not have been possible without the trust and confidence of our customers in operating the 787, and we are incredibly grateful for each of them.

"The 787 Dreamliner family was designed to connect people and places like never before. Flying over 1 billion passengers in this relatively short time is a testament to how the airplane has delivered on its promises to transform air travel with operational versatility, efficiency and comfort.

"This achievement reflects the dedication, talent and innovation of the teammates and partners who have brought the 787 family to life.

"To every operator flying the 787 and every one of the 1 billion passengers who have flown on a Dreamliner, thank you."