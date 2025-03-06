Bonito Ibiza by O Beach to open its doors in San Antonio Bay

Bonito Ibiza

Bonito Ibiza, in collaboration with O Beach Ibiza, will open its doors in the vibrant San Antonio Bay for the first time on 2 June 2025, offering an uninhibited new escape on the White Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dazzling addition to NCalma Hotels’ portfolio on the island, including the pioneering Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel and boutique Nativo Hotel Ibiza, Bonito Ibiza is set to redefine the island’s luxury experience with its modern playful ambience and collaboration with O Beach Ibiza.

Opening on 2 June 2025, Bonito Ibiza will feature 252 beautifully curated rooms. The casual luxury hotel offers a sun-drenched sanctuary where every detail invites good vibes, fun and indulgence.

Spaces That Spark Joy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonito Ibiza

At Bonito Ibiza, every corner is designed to provide guests with the freedom to have fun, relax and enjoy the essence of the island. Visitors can expect charming open spaces and jaw-dropping views at every turn. The hotel’s design is a fusion of earthy, organic textures and retro-chic accents, crafting spaces that feel both stylishly eclectic and invitingly relaxed. The hotel’s 275m2 main pool and sun deck is a vibrant adults-only space, surrounded by stylish cabanas, hammocks, Balinese beds and plush seating, whilst poolside rooms provide direct access to a second family-friendly pool. A stylish rooftop pool offers impressive ocean and sunset views.

From cosy Daydreamer rooms with stunning city and mountain views to the Nomad Sea View poolside rooms with direct access to the solarium, Bonito Ibiza’s nine room categories see stylish finishes meet premium amenities. For those who wish to indulge in the ultimate luxury, the Eclipse Suite offers the highest level of exclusivity. Perched on the top floor, this penthouse boasts panoramic sea views, a private terrace, and VIP services.

Vibrant Entertainment and Events

Mornings at Bonito Ibiza invite calm relaxation, but when the afternoon sun hits, the energy picks up. Chilled-out tunes shift to lively DJ sets, meaning guests will never want to leave the pool. When the sun dips behind the horizon, the Mexican rooftop bar and restaurant, Cielito, comes alive with an unforgettable golden-hour experience in collaboration with O Beach, offering the perfect place to sip cocktails and soak up the atmosphere of pop-up events and performances from renowned local talent. Bonito Ibiza, in collaboration with O Beach Ibiza, offers guests free entry before 3pm every day* at the iconic club, famous for its high-energy pool parties, live music, and memorable atmosphere.

Bonito Ibiza

Revitalisation and Relaxation

For those seeking rest and rejuvenation after an energetic day in the sunshine, Bonito Ibiza offers guests bespoke treatments in Bonito Spa, a hammam, sauna, yoga terrace and 24-hour fitness centre equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. To ensure guests look and feel their best before heading over to O Beach, the spa zone includes a beauty salon and two treatment rooms.

Dining to Delight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days begin with the Bonito Breakfast, a bountiful spread of local and international dishes served in an effortlessly chic indoor-outdoor setting. For lunch, the Chiringuito poolside restaurant serves fresh local Balearic flavours in a laidback atmosphere, perfect for people-watching all day with panoramic views of the sparkling sea. Meanwhile at the Poolside Bar, guests can sip on creative cocktails and enjoy light bites from late morning right through into the evening, and the rooftop restaurant Cielito serves up flavourful Mexican dishes.

Bonito Ibiza

Exclusive Services for the Ultimate Ibiza Escape

Bonito Ibiza is all about making stays on the White Island effortless and unforgettable. Upon request, the hotel can arrange private transfers, car and boat hire, babysitting services, and even a private yacht experience. With 24-hour monitored parking, stunning event spaces and a family-friendly pool, all needs are taken care of.

Room rates start at £148.50 per night (based on the Daydreamer category). For more information or to book your stay, visit www.bonitoibiza.com.