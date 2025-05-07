Book Fast or Miss Out: These Dream Trips Are 20% Off for Just 3 Days

Corfu is one of the many places included in WeRoads promotion

If your passport’s gathering dust and your group chat can’t agree on a destination, it might be time to ditch the indecision and embrace spontaneity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enter WeRoad, the millennial-loved group travel company shaking up how solo travellers see the world, with a limited-time offer that’s seriously hard to ignore.

Say hello to Discovery Days, WeRoad’s brand-new global flash sale where 10 epic trips drop every 72 hours, and they’re up to 20% off. That means every three days throughout May, a fresh batch of curated adventures goes live, with discounts so tempting they’ve already started flying off the (virtual) shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve ever wanted to tick off iconic experiences like road-tripping through the American Wild West, trekking the Italian Alps, or lounging on sun-drenched Mediterranean islands with a crew of like-minded explorers, this is your moment.

What’s the catch? You’ve only got three days to book.

Each sale window lasts just 72 hours, and only 10 trips per region are up for grabs. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The first drop, launching Tuesday 6 May, features hand-picked itineraries across North America and Europe, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go from Hollywood glamour to desert canyons in a trip packed with jaw-dropping scenery and adventure.

Lace up your boots for alpine air, lakeside picnics, and rustic villages on this iconic mountain trek.

A rising star in European travel, Albania combines ancient ruins, wild landscapes, and hidden gems.

Corfu Beach Life From £599

Sun, sea, and serious chill. Explore Corfu’s best beaches with a crew of fun-loving travellers. Malta Express: Crystal Waters & Ancient Wonders From £569

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dive into turquoise coves by day and marvel at 5,000 years of history by night.

And that’s just the beginning. The flash sales continue all month, rotating through regions like Latin America, Africa, APAC, and more. It’s like festival ticket drops, but for bucket-list travel.

Why travellers love WeRoad

Since launching in 2017, WeRoad has built a global community of travel-hungry 25- to 40-year-olds who want something more than a hotel and a hop-on, hop-off bus. Every trip is crafted to foster connection, combining immersive local experiences with social group dynamics, no awkward icebreakers required.

Each itinerary includes:

Accommodation

Daily breakfast and select meals

Internal transfers

Activities and excursions

A dedicated travel coordinator who handles logistics, vibes, and everything in between

And yes, these are group trips designed for solo travellers. Around 80% of WeRoaders show up alone and leave with new friends, travel stories, and WhatsApp groups that live on long after the flight home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 200 itineraries spanning every continent, and an impressive 65% return customer rate, it’s no surprise WeRoad has become a go-to for young professionals seeking authentic adventure without the hassle.

The FOMO is real

“We know that today’s travellers want more than just a flight and hotel—they want community, curated experiences, and the freedom to say yes to last-minute adventure,” says Justyna Chlopecka, Marketing Manager at WeRoad. “Discovery Days brings all of that, with limited-time access to some of our most exciting trips.”

So if your soul needs a reset, your camera roll needs new scenery, or your calendar could use something to look forward to, now’s the time to book it.

The next drop is just days away.

Visit weroad.com/discovery-day-promo to set up alerts and snag your spot before someone else does.

Because let’s be honest: life’s too short to wait for your friends to commit.