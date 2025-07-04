Book quirky events at discount prices: First Choice launches global event discovery tool

The tool suggests trips at a fraction of a cost of the big festival experience

Festival season is well and truly underway but the big names sell out months in advance and often pack an eyewatering price tag for just the event entry. Meanwhile there are thousands of quirky and captivating events taking place around the world for a fraction of the cost.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the authentic immersive and experience-based travel trends showing no signs of slowing down travel companies are evolving to keep up with demand.

In fact, after finding that a fifth of under 30s travel to try unique new experiences and cultures, travel company First Choice has launched a global festival and event discovery platform, allowing travellers do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interactive tool allows experience seekers to search by hobby, destination or travel date (or a combination of the three) to find unique cultural adventures.

Travellers can now search by hobby to curate trips based on unique events happening around the world

Powered by experiences partner Occasion Genius, it pulls in over a thousand festivals, events and experiences from around the world spanning everything from music, to food, to sports, to arts and culture.

Some of the most weird and wonderful events include:

The Mondial la Marseillaise à Pétanque - the world’s largest pétanque tournament, held annually in Marseille.

Altonale, Hamburg – A vibrant cultural festival that takes over the streets of Hamburg with music, theatre, and art exhibitions.

Dutch Cheese Market, Edam - Recreate the centuries-old cheese trading practices in the historic town square, complete with cheese carriers in traditional costumes, hand-drawn carts, and lively demonstrations.

Rock Fest Barcelona - a go to rock event, with this years line up including Slipknot and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

WitchsFest, New York – an enchanting street fair for Pagan enthusiasts, boasting unusual stands, free magical workshops, a summer blessing ritual, entertainment squads, and a Silent Auction, all while supporting these noteworthy causes: Feed America, City Harvest, and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Once users have found an event they like, the tool then suggests nearby accommodation and flight options to curate a full trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When comparing these costs to just the ticket price for some of the big festivals – Glastonbury for just under £400 this year, Primavera Sound for over £300 – it’s easy to see that local festival trips offer far more value for money, with festivities and a holiday combined.

For more information, visit firstchoice.co.uk