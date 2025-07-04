Book quirky events at discount prices: First Choice launches global event discovery tool
And with the authentic immersive and experience-based travel trends showing no signs of slowing down travel companies are evolving to keep up with demand.
In fact, after finding that a fifth of under 30s travel to try unique new experiences and cultures, travel company First Choice has launched a global festival and event discovery platform, allowing travellers do just that.
The interactive tool allows experience seekers to search by hobby, destination or travel date (or a combination of the three) to find unique cultural adventures.
Powered by experiences partner Occasion Genius, it pulls in over a thousand festivals, events and experiences from around the world spanning everything from music, to food, to sports, to arts and culture.
Some of the most weird and wonderful events include:
- The Mondial la Marseillaise à Pétanque - the world’s largest pétanque tournament, held annually in Marseille.
- Altonale, Hamburg – A vibrant cultural festival that takes over the streets of Hamburg with music, theatre, and art exhibitions.
- Dutch Cheese Market, Edam - Recreate the centuries-old cheese trading practices in the historic town square, complete with cheese carriers in traditional costumes, hand-drawn carts, and lively demonstrations.
- Rock Fest Barcelona - a go to rock event, with this years line up including Slipknot and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- WitchsFest, New York – an enchanting street fair for Pagan enthusiasts, boasting unusual stands, free magical workshops, a summer blessing ritual, entertainment squads, and a Silent Auction, all while supporting these noteworthy causes: Feed America, City Harvest, and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Once users have found an event they like, the tool then suggests nearby accommodation and flight options to curate a full trip.
For example, First Choice offers trips to Marseille for 3 nights from £257, Hamburg for 3 nights from £234 and New York for 5 nights from £764.
When comparing these costs to just the ticket price for some of the big festivals – Glastonbury for just under £400 this year, Primavera Sound for over £300 – it’s easy to see that local festival trips offer far more value for money, with festivities and a holiday combined.
For more information, visit firstchoice.co.uk