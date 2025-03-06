Breaking Barriers & Exploring the World: How one woman is empowering women through solo travel

WeRoad

As International Women’s Day approaches, the conversation around female empowerment takes center stage. One woman who embodies this spirit of independence and adventure is Clarissa Cappelletti, UK/.COM Country Manager at WeRoad—a company dedicated to creating transformative travel experiences for solo adventurers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarissa’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Having built a successful career as an Executive Director at JP Morgan, she took a leap of faith in 2022 when she embarked on a solo travel experience that changed her life. That journey led her to WeRoad, where she started as a Travel Coordinator before quickly rising to lead the brand’s UK expansion. Now, she is at the forefront of shaping WeRoad into the go-to platform for English-speaking travelers worldwide.

Empowering Women Through Solo Travel

Traveling solo can be an incredibly empowering experience, particularly for women. It fosters self-confidence, resilience, and a deep sense of independence. Clarissa is dedicated to making solo travel more accessible and enjoyable for women by building a strong and supportive travel community. WeRoad focuses on creating lifelong friendships and networks that give women the confidence to take that first solo step.

clarissa Cappelletti

The Role of Community in Women’s Travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While solo travel can be liberating, it can also be daunting. Safety concerns and societal expectations often deter women from taking the plunge. This is where WeRoad stands out. By connecting like-minded travelers, the platform ensures that no one ever truly travels alone. Through pre-trip meetups and group adventures, the company is redefining what it means to travel solo.

Breaking Barriers in Male-Dominated Industries

Clarissa’s path to leadership hasn’t been conventional, nor has it been without challenges. Having worked in finance and travel tech—two traditionally male-dominated sectors—she has firsthand experience of the hurdles women face when climbing the corporate ladder. Representation in leadership positions plays a crucial role in inspiring women to push boundaries and pursue their goals.

Clarissa’s vision for WeRoad is ambitious. She aims to establish it as the dominant player in the UK’s solo travel market while expanding its reach to the US, Canada, the Nordics, and beyond. The goal is to build the biggest global community of solo travelers, bringing people together from all corners of the world.

This International Women’s Day, Clarissa’s story serves as a powerful reminder that stepping out of one’s comfort zone—whether in travel or in business—can lead to incredible growth. Through WeRoad, she is not only breaking barriers herself but also paving the way for more women to explore the world with confidence and courage.