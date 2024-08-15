Breaking news: Where to travel if you’ve been inspired by breakdancing’s Olympic debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Google searches for the sport have increased by 733% since the competition debuted over the weekend. New York, Paris and The Netherlands have a big breakdancing scene, perfect for those wanting to try their hand at freezes and flairs.

With breakdancing, or ‘breaking’ as it’s known in the industry, making its Olympic debut at the Place de la Concord over the weekend, a new generation of B-Boy and B-Girl enthusiasts are set to emerge.

The urban dance style originated in the United States in the 1970s and is characterised by gymnastic flips and tricks and complex styles footwork, with inspiration coming from a multitude of cultural sources – from Latin dance to Kung Fu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition comprised of two events, with 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls participating in solo battles with improvised routines to impress the judges in the Olympics closing weekend. The gold was ultimately won by Japanese B-Girl Ami and Canadian B-Boy Phil Wizard.

Paris hosted the first Breaking competition in Olympics history this summer

With Google searches for ‘breaking’ increasing by 733% last week compared to the week before and Australian athlete Raygun going viral, with over 23k posts on TikTok using #raygun in the last 48 hours – the sport has definitely captured the world’s attention.

For those inspired to learn more about the dance-battle sport, First Choice have pulled together the top destinations with breaking creds for fans to learn more about freezes and flairs.

Visit New York: where it all began

The dance style first came to life at 1970s block parties in the Bronx, and today the deep roots of breaking are still core to New York’s urban scene. Today, public B-Boy and B-Girl performers can be found tearing it up in the likes of Times Square and Washington Square Park while the Hip Hop Museum pays homage to the history of Hip Hop and its influences in everything from graffiti to breaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pick a First Choice trip to the Pestana CR7 Times Square in New York, just a 6-minute walk from the bustling street performers of Times Square. Prices from £808* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a room with one bed, on a room only basis for 5 nights, flights departing from Manchester airport on 29th January 2025. 2x 23kg of luggage included and transfers not included. For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk.

Visit Paris: the 2024 Olympic stage

Paris is the natural home for Breaking’s Olympic debut, with the city boasting a strong break-dancing scene since the 1980s when iconic B-Boy Niko Noki began performing in the Forum des Halles. Since then, the city has become a European epicentre for the sport, with prestigious competitions from the FUJIFILM INSTAX Undisputed Masters through to the Red Bull BC One World Final hosted there in the last year. The iconic La Place, the cultural home of all things Hip Hop is a must-visit for budding breaking fans. Located in the heart of Paris, under the canopy of Les Halles, the venue boasts a concert hall, a creative studio, exhibition space and a bar, and frequently hosts gigs, breaking competitions, exhibitions and more.

Pick a First Choice trip to the M Social Hotel in Paris, an art deco, stylish 4-star a stones-throw from the main restaurants and shops. Prices from £598* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a standard double room, on a room only basis for 5 nights, flights departing from London Gatwick on 30th August 2024. Hand luggage only and transfers not included. For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk.

Visit Amsterdam: the underground breaking hotspot

The Dutch Breaking scene started as an underground movement in the 80s, but with the rise of rap in the 90s it burst firmly to the forefront. In 1998, the Netherlands cemented its place in breakdancing culture with the launch of The Notorious IBE competition – now one of the most popular and longest running breaking competitions in the world. Leidseplein Square is a lively cultural hotspot, known my many as the epicentre of the city’s nightlife, where street dancers often break out into impromptu breaking routines. If you’ve been inspired to try your own hand at freezes and flairs there are drop in beginners sessions available at studios across the city, such as the Wladamir Dance Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pick a First Choice trip to the Inntels Hotel Amsterdam Zaandam, a quirky and popular 4-star hotel with multiple pools. Prices from £259* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a Twin Deluxe room, on a room only basis for 2 nights, flights departing from Bristol on 29th September 2024. Hand luggage only and transfers not included. For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk.