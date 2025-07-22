Brit holidaymaker brands Majorca 'more like Munich than Spain'

German bars in S'Arenal, Majorca

Tara Davies jetted off to El Arenal in Majorca with her cousin for a girl's trip recently (June 23) and was aware the town was known for having predominantly German visitors.

But the 25-year-old claims there are so many signposts and advertisements in German that the town resembles Munich more than a Spanish island.

Tara said even the menus in restaurants are mostly written in German and include a variety of beers from the likes of Munich - to the detriment of local ales.

The PR consultant said that most bars on the strip are 'heaving' with Germans and blasting Deutsch techno and pop.

Tara Davies, 25

While the town is reportedly full of lads in football shirts and football teams, Tara said they seem 'chilled' and do not drink as much as British tourists.

While she claims you can find a bratwurst in 'every corner', she said she has stuck to tapas and sangria, with restaurant staff and even street sellers addressing her in German.

Tara, from South London, Greater London, said: "We just booked our hotel because it was close to Palma and the hotel seemed really nice.

"We saw a few reviews of the area and we saw there are quite a lot of Germans but we thought, there always is. I didn't expect it to be full-on Munich.

"I expected to see some Spanish people, I've been to a few different Spanish islands and Spain but it's just funny that all of the signs and bus stops are all in German, but I'm in Spain right now.

"Road signs are in Spanish because it is Mallorca but the adverts for the bars and the clubs and the bus stops are all in German. "All the restaurant menus are in German and then Spanish, English is the third language if it's on there at all.

"All of the 'looky looky' men and club promoters, they all come up to us speaking in German, which is funny. "I knew it was going to be a very German-populated area but we didn't expect to this extent, we didn't do much research. There's always Germans when you go abroad, where Brits go, Germans go.

"All the men are wearing football shirts. Full football teams are coming here for their holidays, groups of 20 lads. British tourists are always extremely drunk, the Germans don't really do that.

"You can get a bratwurst on every corner but there's so many restaurants, we had an Italian last night, we've had a lot of tapas and sangria so we're still getting the Spanish in. I don't think we can go as far as to have a bratwurst.

"90% of the music in all of the big bars that we've walked past has been German music. But the restaurants it's been a bit of a mix of Spanish and English music. "When you go past the big bars that are heaving, that's where everyone's listening to German euro pop.

"Pretty much everywhere we've been we've been able to get a German beer on the menu, I don't know if there's any Spanish beers, we've gone straight to the sangria."

Despite the lack of Spanish locals, Tara admits she has enjoyed her holiday and that German tourists are friendlier than the British. Tara said: "It's quite a vibe, they're all having a good time, they all seem quite happy.

"It was a bit of a shock when we came here the first day, we knew there were going to be a lot of Germans but didn't realise we booked a holiday to Munich. But we were just having a giggle, we just thought it was funny. This was my short getaway to Germany.

"I've been to Berlin and I loved it and always wanted to go back, but turns out I went back a lot sooner than I thought. It's been great, it's been nice and warm, the Germans are a lot more friendly than British tourists."

One commenter on Tara's post said: "Looks like h*ll on earth!" Another said: "We did this last year! And honestly the Germans and Dutch people were so nice and friendly! But we also had no clue what any of the songs in the bar were."

One said: "German beer and food - what's not to like." Another said: "This is so sad."