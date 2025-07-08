Brit summer workers battle 'selfish' Zante tourists in sunbed wars

One of Millie's friends placing a towel in a tree

A gang of Brit summer workers got revenge on 'selfish' Zante holidaymakers who wage sunbed wars - by 'hiding' their towels and flinging them up trees.

Millie Newsham was on her way back to her hotel room at 6am after a night out on 27 June with friends when they noticed towels were placed on sunbeds to reserve them.

Footage shows the group chaotically dragging towels off the loungers, chucking and scattering them around the poolside. Towels are dumped on railings, 'hidden' on top of 7ft walls - even leaving one of them up a tree.

The 20-year-old Brit has been in Zante since mid-June and is working as a waitress there for the summer but says her friends have become increasingly frustrated sharing the hotel with other tourists.

Millie Newsham, 20, in Zante

She said reserving sunbeds was 'selfish' and not the done thing in party island Zante. Millie, from Blackpool, Lancashire, said: "We live at the hotel because we're working here and a load of tourists are staying here now. "They came and put their towels by the pool.

"Nobody does it. You just don't because we're in Zante. "We'd all had a little bit to drink and then we started hiding their towels around the hotel and everything. "I don't think that you should reserve sunbeds because obviously here nobody gets up until about three in the afternoon so there's literally no point.

"It's quite selfish because half of these people they're not even getting up. Then the people that are getting up then don't have a lounger. It's so annoying. "It's so annoying. Obviously this is our home right now. "We've scared them off. They haven't done it since."

She said she has heard people around her hotel speaking about her viral video. Millie said: "I've heard people talking about the TikTok. "A couple of girls I was sat next to at the pool, I've never spoken to them and they were like, 'I've seen this TikTok, it was at this hotel and people were moving the towels.'

"I was just laughing. I wasn't expecting it to go viral. Every time I go on there's like another thousand likes on it. "Some people were agreeing with it. Some people think you shouldn't touch other people's stuff but it's a towel.

"People in the comments were so bothered. It was only a joke, because we're in Zante we're not posh. "It's the kind of thing you do at a family holiday, you know when you're at an all inclusive. It's that kind of thing."

The clip left TikTok users divided in the comments, with some understanding the frustration and others defending reserving a sunbed.

One user said: "They want to have their cake and eat it - if you're not prepared to wake up earlier, do not expect to get a sunbed if you have to have a more budget holiday, it's first come first serve."

Another commented: "Why don't you just sit on one with no towel?" A third said: "No way are people defending the odd balls that claim sun beds." A fourth said: "Doing this with other people's belongings how classy."