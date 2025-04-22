Britain's Most Beautiful Views - revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Researchers from award-winning temporary car insurance providers, GoShorty, have polled the nation and found that Lake Windermere in the Lake District is Britain’s most beautiful view (42 percent), followed by Snowdonia in Wales (35 percent) and Loch Ness in Scotland (29 percent).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite three quarters of Brits (78 percent) saying they are good at geography and that they have several British beauty spots on their travel bucket list (77 percent), the data also revealed that many struggle to believe these stunning sights are ACTUALLY in the UK.

In fact, when the respondents were shown a picture of the rolling purple lavender fields of Snowshill in the Cotswolds, a fifth (22 percent) were convinced it was in Provence, France. Meanwhile, when shown the stunning Luskentyre Beach on the island of Harris in Scotland, 18 percent thought it was in New Zealand or the Caribbean (18 percent), while 10 percent were adamant it was in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scenic Three Cliffs Bay in Swansea, Wales, which is backed by three limestone cliffs, was thought by a quarter (25 percent) of the 2,000 surveyed to be in Scotland. The rugged rock formations of Kynance Cove in Cornwall were believed to be either in New Zealand (10 percent) or in the Mediterranean (seven percent).

Capturing the beautiful view Lake Windermere has to offer.

Also leaving Brits scratching their heads was the ancient tidal island of St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, which one in ten (11 percent) thought could only be in France. And, even the highest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis in Scotland, had a third (33 percent) adamant that the location was in Iceland.

Finally, it’s no surprise that 85 percent say they are surprised by some of the beautiful views in this country. 92 percent went a step further, admitting they would choose to visit Britain’s best views over someone abroad.

“It’s incredible to see how many breathtaking views we have right here in the UK—so stunning, in fact, that our research shows many Brits don’t even recognise them as homegrown!" says Phil Evans, Managing Director of GoShorty, who commissioned the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the turquoise waters of Luskentyre Beach to the dramatic peaks of Snowdonia, these locations rival some of the world’s most famous landscapes. With so many people keen to explore more of the UK, a road trip is the perfect way to discover these hidden gems—whether it’s a weekend away or a spontaneous day trip. At GoShorty, we’re all about making road travel flexible and hassle-free, so drivers can hit the road and experience the UK’s beauty without the commitment of a long-term insurance policy.”

Lake Windermere Voted Britain's Most Beautiful View

Other places featuring in the best views list include Durdle Door in Dorset (22 percent), Cheddar Gorge in Somerset (18 percent), Stonehenge in Wiltshire (18 percent), Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (15 percent) and the iconic Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland (14 percent).

Home of the 60s TV show The Prisoner, Portmeirion Village in Gwynedd in Wales also made the 30 strong list, along with Freshwater Bay in the Isle of Wight (11 percent).

Even though we may not know where they are, four in ten (42 percent) think that Britain is home to some of the most beautiful views in the world, while 30 percent think, as a nation, that we don’t appreciate how beautiful the UK is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine in ten (93 percent) would love to spend more time travelling around the country, but can’t due to the cost (45 percent), time restraints (35 percent), price of travel and fuel (26 percent), or because their family wants to go abroad (17 percent).

One in ten (11 percent) admit they have no idea where to go, with 84 percent confessing that if they saw more people talking about beauty spots on social media, they would be more likely to holiday in the UK (84 percent).

Two thirds (64 percent) think a trip within the UK can be just as, or even more enjoyable, as a holiday abroad with 65 percent having been on a UK road trip or staycation.

BRITAIN’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEWS:

Lake Windermere, Lake District – 42% Snowdonia, Wales – 35% Loch Ness, Scotland – 29% St Michael’s Mount in Mount’s Bay, Cornwall – 22% (thought to be in France) The Yorkshire Dales – 22% Durdle Door, Dorset – 22% St Ives Bay, Cornwall – 22% The Jurassic Coast, Dorset – 21% The Three Sisters in Glencoe Valley, Scotland – 21% Cheddar Gorge, Somerset – 18% Stonehenge, Wiltshire – 18% The White Cliffs of Dover – 18% Tower of London – 18% Kynance Cove, Cornwall – 17% (believed to be in New Zealand) York Minster – 16% Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh – 16% London Eye – 16% Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland – 15% Brecon Beacons, Wales – 14% The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland – 14% Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, Scotland – 14% The Orkney Islands, Scotland – 14% Mam Tor, Peak District – 13% Robin Hoods Bay, the Dinosaur Coast, Yorkshire – 13% Portmeirion Village, Gwynedd, Wales – 13% Ben Nevis, Lochaber, Scotland – 13% (believed to be in Iceland) The Norfolk Broads – 13% Buttermere, Lake District – 12% Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight – 11% Bakewell Village, Peak District – 11% Sherwood Forest, Nottingham – 11% Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland – 10% Lincoln Cathedral – 10% View from Stanage Edge, Peak District – 10% Three Cliffs Bay, Swansea – 10% (thought to be in Scotland) High Force Waterfalls, County Durham – 9% Richmond Park, London – 9% Durham Cathedral – 9% Parliament and Big Ben, London – 9% Bournemouth Pier – 9%

Hit the road to explore the beauty of Britain today with temporary car insurance, in less than 90-seconds, from GoShorty.