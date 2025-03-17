Britain's poshest towns - and why now is the perfect time to visit one of them

The poshest towns in the UK have been revealed - and also hailed as the perfect places for a quick day trip or night away.

Compiled by the Daily Telegraph - which you’d like to think knows a thing or two about poshness - the list spans England from St Ives in Cornwall, to Aldeburgh in Suffolk, as well as from Stockbridge in the Hampshire countryside to Harrogate in North Yorkshire, with a quick trip across the borders to Penarth near Cardiff in Wales and St Andres in Scotland.

The Telegraph’s full list reads:

Henley-on-Thames

Bruton

Harrogate

Salcombe

Ludlow

Penarth

Holt

Marlow

St Andrews

Cheltenham

St Ives

Stockbridge

Stamford

Wilmslow

Aldeburgh

We’re currently in English Tourism week, which runs until Sunday, and Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “England’s first-class tourism offering is a source of national pride, bringing in billions for the economy, supporting millions of jobs and driving growth into local communities.

Mark Hall / NationalWorld

“English Tourism Week is a time to celebrate that and all the hard work our visitor economy does showcasing our country to the world.

“As part of our Plan for Change we have an ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors a year to the UK by 2030, so I urge everyone to come and explore all we have to offer not just throughout this week but all year round.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “With spring upon us and the Easter break just ahead it is timely to shine a spotlight on the outstanding tourism offer here on our doorstep, and on an industry which supports millions of jobs and local economies right across England.

“We also know that it has been a very mixed picture for many destinations across England, highlighting the challenges for tourism businesses. So, this is a rallying cry to really encourage everyone to explore England in springtime and throughout the summer as we celebrate our valuable industry, boosting its profile and acknowledging the hard-working people who go above and beyond for our visitors.”

Tourism is one of England’s largest industries, employing 2.6m people and generating about £71.6bn annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.