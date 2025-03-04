Britain's Skiing Bucket List revealed: 'Let's go back to school'

VIP SKI returns to La Plagne as Brits tell all on their skiing bucket list

A survey by VIP SKI of 2,000 people across the UK – including 1,000 who have skied in the last three years – asked Britons if ‘money were no object and time was limitless’ what would they want from their ski holidays.

New research today has lifted the lid on what Brits really want from their ski break… and it’s to go back to school.

The data, by VIP SKI, showed an unsurprising focus on decadence, with luxury post-ski spas and life-changing accommodation hitting the top three ‘must-haves’.

But it was an increased focus on bringing ‘novice or beginner guests’ along for the ride which took an unexpected lead in the bucket list – with ski school landing two sweet spots in the top five.

The holiday day dreamers set their sights on luxury chalets (34%), all-inclusive high-end cuisine (27%) and spa facilities (42%).

While luxe ski-fashion (15%), private chefs (16%) and even helicopters to-and-from the resorts (14%) failed to rank the top spots – with many of those surveyed opting to prioritise the experience of their fellow travel companions when compiling their bucket list.

Interestingly, nearly a quarter (22%) of those surveyed said unlimited ski lessons for friends and family during the holiday would be the ultimate necessity, with a similar number (20%) claiming they would most like to bring loved ones who had never skied before and pay for their lessons.

The poll, which marks the launch of VIP SKI’s new property the ‘Graciosa’ in La Plagne, found meeting new people (24%) and spending time with family (53%) were two things’ people loved most about going on a ski holiday.

And 46% of those surveyed said ski or snowboarding lesson make the holiday experience ‘better’.

Luxury ski holiday provider VIP SKI will be returning to Plagne Centre next winter opening the brand-new ‘Graciosa’. Opening its doors on the Mont St Sauveur piste in December 2025, this fabulous ski-in ski-out location is based on the blue piste above the lifts of Plagne Centre, France.

Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Learning to ski is a wonderful and rewarding experience, guests can take in breathtaking views and feel the exhilaration of pushing themselves out of their comfort zone – for many, that first time on the slopes is truly special and unforgettable.

“Graciosa offers the perfect balance of elegance and access to the slopes, La Plagne is a wonderful landscape to learn and try your hand at various levels of ski runs. We think its wonderful Brits want to share the experience with their family and friends.”

Interestingly the bucket list saw some shifts in priorities among the different generations, Gen Z put greater emphasis on ski fashion (23% vs average12%) than any other generation. While Millennials were more likely to prioritise Après ski (24% vs average 15%) and a helicopter drop off (17% vs average 8%). And Boomers set their focus on all-inclusive meals (44%), with just 7% of over 55s interested in spa facilities.

With 45% of Brits already planning their next winter break, VIP SKI asked what people love most about ski trips. More than a third (35%) said stunning views or views from the ski lift (26%), while nearly one in five (18%) said doing adventurous ski runs and setting challenges on the slopes (12%).

The UK’s Skiing Bucket List 2025

Private post-ski spa facilities (42%) Luxury 5 star Chalets and resorts (34%) All inclusive luxury meals (27%) Unlimited ski lessons for friends and family (22%) Unlimited travel and lessons for friends and family who haven’t skied before (20%) Ski for the whole season and not go home (19%) Après ski and parties (17%) Private chef (16%) High end, top of the range ski fashion (15%) Helicopter to the resort (14%)

Situated at 2003 metres altitude for guaranteed ‘snow sure’ skiing, the Graciosa will boast 16 luxury suites to sleep parties of four to 15 guests. Each chalet will have a dedicated host, stunning interiors and spectacular views.

Other luxuries include private hot tubs on every terrace, a massage suite, and a stylish bar and lounge area for après-ski banter. The building will also have a ski hire shop and a VIP SKI school for those requiring lessons. Graciosa is available to book now for Winter 2025/26.