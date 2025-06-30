Brits abroad: Which popular holiday destinations still allow vapes?

Holiday destinations which still allow vapes

The UK has recently banned the sale of disposable vapes, and as more countries throughout Europe move to reduce plastic waste and limit youth access to nicotine, the sale and use of disposable vapes are being increasingly restricted.

With confusion rife amongst holidaymakers, it’s no surprise that some Brits have reportedly returned to smoking cigarettes on holiday to stop them falling foul of local legalities.

Here, nicotine expert and Head of External Affairs, Markus Lindblad from Vape Globe, shares five popular holiday destinations where Brits can still use vapes.

Greece

Greece remains one of the most vape-friendly destinations in Europe. The sale and use of vapes are legal, provided they comply with European Union regulations. These rules limit the strength of nicotine and the size of cartridges. In most outdoor settings, vaping is accepted, and tourists are unlikely to encounter problems. However, using vapes in enclosed public spaces, such as buses, trains or indoor restaurants, is not allowed. It is best to look out for signs or ask staff if you are unsure.

Italy

Italy also permits the sale and use of refillable and disposable vapes. While you are free to purchase them at vape shops and kiosks, using them indoors, such as in restaurants, bars, or public transport, is generally banned. These restrictions are enforced with fines, though penalties vary depending on the region.

Portugal

Vaping is legal in Portugal, and while shops may sell vape-related products, it can sometimes be more difficult to find them due to the difficulty in acquiring a license to sell, which has discouraged a lot of shops from doing so. Vapes are legal, and it’s also completely fine to bring one into the country if you have one. Similar to other countries in Europe, vaping of any kind is not allowed in enclosed public spaces, including public transport and workplaces. Fines for breaking these rules can reach €750. Nevertheless, vapes are generally accepted in designated smoking areas and outdoors!

Germany

Vapes are legal in Germany, and the country actually has pretty relaxed regulations on vape devices and most flavours. Those planning to travel to Germany for their summer holiday should have no problem purchasing a vape or bringing one into the country with them.

Turkey

Turkey has more complex laws when it comes to vapes. The country has banned the sale and importation of all vaping products, including disposable vapes. However, the use of personal vaping devices is still largely tolerated. Travellers who bring their own vapes for personal use are unlikely to face issues, especially if they use them discreetly. That said, vaping is not permitted in airports or government buildings, and it is best to avoid vaping in places where smoking is clearly banned. Because vapes are not legally sold in Turkey, you will need to bring any supplies you require for your trip.

As vaping regulations continue to change rapidly across the world, it is more important than ever to stay informed before you travel. Ultimately, the best way to avoid any unpleasant surprises is to check official government websites for the most up-to-date information on where you can legally buy and use disposable vapes.