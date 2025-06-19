Brits are increasingly seeking ‘coolcations’ and booking flexibility in the wake of warmer weather

Tell us your news

As the UK sees the first heatwave of 2025, eDreams ODIGEO releases new market data analysing UK travel preferences

Brits are looking to beat the heat - searches for cooler destinations among UK holidaymakers grow by up to 47% this summer

UK long haul searches to the Southern Hemisphere, currently in winter, grow by up to 56% this summer

Nearly half (49%) of UK millennials have altered travel plans due to extreme weather in the last five years, compared to just 8% of those aged 65+, market research reveals

LONDON, 19 June 2025 – As the UK sees the first heatwave of 2025, with temperatures surging above 30C, eDreams ODIGEO, the world’s leading travel subscription company and parent company of leading UK travel brands opodo.co.uk and edreams.co.uk, releases new market data revealing increasing interest in cooler holiday destinations, often referred to as ‘coolcations’.

The data shows that while traditional European hotspots with warm summers continue to dominate as the most popular choice for UK holidaymakers – with cities such as Malaga, Barcelona, Tirana, and Faro among the top 20 for this summer – interest in ‘cooler’ locations and the flexibility to change travel destinations due to weather conditions are emerging consumer trends.

The “Coolest” destinations for Brits this summer:

According to the eDreams ODIGEO database, which processes over 100 million daily travel searches across 44 markets, a pattern has emerged among UK holidaymakers for summer 2025. The data reveals UK travellers are showing a growing preference for destinations with temperate summer climates, notably the Nordic countries, as well as specific cooler destinations in Northern France and Spain. Compared to last year, the top-growth destinations for UK holidaymakers seeking a respite from the heat in Europe include:

Nordic destinations: Sweden: +27% , Denmark: +16% , Finland: +14% , Norway: +11% .

Sweden: , Denmark: , Finland: , Norway: . Northern France, Spain and UK (milder summers): Rouen, France: +47%, Santander, Spain: +28%, Bilbao, Spain: +24%, Belfast, Northern Ireland: +21%.

Beyond Europe, UK holidaymaker’s interest in travel to the Southern Hemisphere during its cooler months is also increasing. UK travel to Chile sees a +56% year-on-year rise in 2025, while searches for Argentina are up +21% year-on-year, and travel to South Africa shows a +20% year-on-year increase. This surge could be attributed to the fact that these Southern Hemisphere countries experience their winter season from June to August, directly coinciding with the UK's summer, providing a perfect 'coolcation' alternative far from home.

Europe-wide ‘coolcation’ trend

The appeal for cooler destinations isn't confined to the UK, nor is it solely a trend of this year. eDreams ODIGEO's data reveals a similar, sustained growth since 2022 in interest from European holidaymakers for destinations that enjoy a temperate summer:

Oviedo (northern Spain): +295% from Italy, +143% from France.

from Italy, from France. Rouen (northern France): +255% from the UK, +213% from Spain.

from the UK, from Spain. Bilbao (northern Spain): +144% from Italy, +136% from Portugal, +73% from France, +43% from the UK.

from Italy, from Portugal, from France, from the UK. A Coruña (north-western Spain - Galicia): +140% from Italy, +27% from the UK.

from Italy, from the UK. Santander (Northern Spain): +76% from Italy.

from Italy. Nantes (northern France): +80% from Portugal.

Northern UK destinations also rising in popularity

The trend for seeking cooler climates extends to inbound travel to the UK's northern regions, which have also experienced a surge in interest from holidaymakers looking for milder summer temperatures:

Edinburgh (Scotland): +103% from Italy, +77% from France, +15% from the UK.

from Italy, from France, from the UK. Belfast (Northern Ireland): +73% from France, +67% from Italy, +41% from Portugal, +30% from Spain, +20% from the UK.

from France, from Italy, from Portugal, from Spain, from the UK. Inverness (Scotland): +44% from Italy, +9% from France.

from Italy, from France. Aberdeen (Scotland): +12% from Spain.

Market research confirms weather is a growing decision factor among travellers

New market research commissioned by eDreams ODIGEO confirms that weather is an increasingly influential factor in travel decisions. A polling sample of 2,000 Brits shows that millennials are more conscious of weather events than older holidaymakers, and for this reason may be seeking temperate destinations.

Nearly half (49%) of UK millennials have wanted to or did change their travel plans in the last five years because of extreme weather, compared to just 8% of holidaymakers aged 65+.

More than a quarter (29%) of millennials have already changed where they travel to reduce the risk of heatwaves at least once before.

This heightened awareness could stem from greater exposure to warmer climates versus their older cohorts who are used to experiencing cooler summers. Furthermore, the market research reveals that more than 1 in 3 (38%) millennials are planning their travels around good weather more actively in the last five years, even if it means avoiding traditional travel seasons, compared to just 8% of holidaymakers aged 65+.

Younger generations demand booking flexibility

The survey data reveals millennials are also more likely to seek flexibility in their bookings and change their plans in the face of extreme weather:

86% of millennials have wanted / have changed their travel plans because of extreme weather vs just 10% of 55-64 year olds

Compared to 61% of the general population, 76% of millennials said they would change their holiday plans to avoid extreme weather like heatwaves or storms.

However, nearly a third (31%) of all respondents reported that when they wanted to make changes to their booking, they weren’t allowed and lost money.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Travel Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: “Weather is becoming an increasingly prominent factor in travel decisions. We are observing a growing trend among Brits and European travellers seeking 'coolcations' – destinations that offer comfort and an escape from the intense summer heat. Our proprietary data illustrates this trend, from a notable increase in searches for European destinations that enjoy milder summers (like Nordic countries or regions in Northern France and Spain) to growth in demand for Southern Hemisphere escapes during their winter. Additionally, our market research reveals that millennials are particularly influenced by weather when planning their holidays, and they are truly prioritising the ability to adapt travel plans to different scenarios. This evolving mindset underscores the growing demand for flexible travel solutions. That's precisely why we've expanded the benefits of our travel subscription platform, Prime, to include comprehensive flexibility features like the ability to cancel for any reason with 700 airlines, offering subscribers unique adaptability and peace of mind.''