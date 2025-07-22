Brits behaving badly: New survey reveals shocking holiday confessions

User (UGC) Submitted

When it comes to holidays and hotel stays, Brits have long been known for their love of creature comforts. The pre-dinner nap, the morning balcony coffee, the essential snack cupboard! But a new survey has exposed some truly eyebrow-raising behaviour from UK guests that would make hotel staff, and maybe even fellow travellers, wince.

A recent survey by Vape Globe asked Brits about their habits while staying in hotels. Shockingly, the survey found that nearly half (47%) admitted to eating in bed, ignoring the crumbs, stains and potential hygiene issues that might follow. While this might be considered a harmless indulgence by some, for many, the idea of eating where you sleep is a big no-no.

In more serious breaches of hotel rules, 27% admit to having smoked and vaped inside a hotel room. With strict no-smoking policies in place at most hotels, and especially indoors, these figures suggest a significant portion of guests are willing to flout the rules without concern for fines, lingering smells, or even fire risks.

The British stiff upper lip also appears to go missing once the hotel door closes. A bold 17% said they’ve walked around their room naked, with the curtains wide open, risking embarrassment not only for themselves but for anyone happening to glance up from the street below.

The top 8 hotel confessions:

I have eaten in bed in a hotel room - 47% I have smoked or vaped in a hotel room - 27% I have walked around naked with the curtains open - 17% I have not cleaned the room before using it - 15% I have left the room dirty for the maids to clean - 10% I have been sick in bed - 6% I have wet the bed - 4% I have left used condoms behind - 4%

Perhaps more disturbingly, some guests confessed to incidents that go well beyond quirky behaviour. A shocking one in ten have soiled their bed sheets, either by vomiting or wee-ing themselves! These are messes that housekeeping staff are left to deal with, yet 10% of respondents openly admitted to deliberately leaving the room in a dirty state, expecting cleaners to take care of it without a second thought.

It doesn’t stop there - 4% of hotel guests said they’ve left used condoms in the room, visibly on show. Cleanliness on arrival also seems to be overlooked, with 15% of Brits saying they don’t bother to clean or check the room before using it.

Markus Lindblad, Head of Legal and External Affairs at Vape Globe commented on the survey results, stating that: “Smoking and vaping in rooms can cause fire risks, damage furniture and lead to unpleasant odours for future guests. In addition to this, leaving unhygienic and personal waste behind not only disrespects cleaning staff but also risks violating health and safety standards. It was definitely surprising to see what Brits are willing to do behind closed doors!”