Brits dreaming of jetting away to Cyprus the most next year, new study reveals

Picturesque holiday destination

Lounging on a sunny beach with a cocktail in hand might seem like a distant dream right now - so what better time to start planning your much-needed getaway for next year?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lounging on a sunny beach with a cocktail in hand might seem like a distant dream right now - so what better time to start planning your much-needed getaway for next year?

The question is: which destinations will take the crown for 2025? With this in mind, I’m getting in touch with the findings of a brand new study from Trtl which reveals the current most-searched-for holiday destinations of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full study can be viewed here: https://uk.trtltravel.com/blogs/news/the-top-most-searched-for-holiday-destinations-of-2025

Using a seedlist of popular holiday destinations, the team analysed the number of monthly Google search results for each location to reveal the top 10 spots for a getaway in 2025.

Here are the destinations that made it to the top ten:

Cyprus - 9.0k Ibiza - 6.7k Nice - 5.0k Majorca - 4.0k Barcelona - 3.5k Split - 3.0k Malta - 2.3k Mykonos - 2.3k Algarve - 1.6k Amalfi Coast - 1.1k

1st: Cyprus — 9,000 searches

Cyprus tops the list of the most searched holiday destinations in 2025, and it's easy to see why travellers are so obsessed with this coastal location. This picturesque Mediterranean island offers a perfect blend of stunning beaches, rich history, and bustling nightlife.

2nd: Ibiza — 6,700 searches

Coming in second is the ever-popular party destination, Ibiza. Famous for its legendary nightlife, sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters, Ibiza is a great choice if you're looking for an exciting getaway with plenty of options for relaxing in the sunshine to recover after a long night of dancing.

3rd: Nice — 5,000 searches

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French city of Nice is in third place for holiday hotspots in 2025. Located on the Riviera, Nice is famous for its beautiful Promenade des Anglais — a 7km stretch of waterfront lined with bustling hotels and local businesses. Take a stroll through the Old Town (Vieux Nice), known for its narrow streets and colourful buildings, independent shops, and lively cafes. And don't miss the Cours Saleya market, which is perfect for picking up authentic souvenirs.

4th: Majorca — 4,000 searches

The Spanish island of Majorca is a holiday-maker's paradise, known for its bright turquoise waters and white sandy beaches. This island destination ranked fourth on our list and offers something for everyone — from fun-filled family resorts in Palma to peaceful villages in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

5th: Barcelona — 3,500 searches

Next up is another Spanish gem — the vibrant city of Barcelona. Known for its architecture, Barcelona is a feast for the eyes that offers plenty of beautiful spots to snap some great holiday pics. The city also offers beautiful beaches, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds and soak up the sun between shopping sprees at lively markets such as La Boqueria.