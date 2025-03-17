Brits name & shame the worst holiday photos – Is your travel snap on the list?

It’s the end of an era, new research from Ocean Florida reveals that 95% of Brits have voted the classic ‘hot-dog legs’ holiday snap as the worst travel photo of all time.

Once a staple of sun-soaked getaways, this infamous poolside pose, where tanned legs resemble sausages on a beach, has completely fallen out of favour. But it’s not the only outdated travel cliché Brits are ditching. The study uncovered the top seven most hated holiday photos, meaning you might want to think twice before posting one of these on your next trip.

The 7 Worst Holiday Photos, Guaranteed to Annoy– Ranked

1. Hot-dog legs – The internet has officially lost its appetite for this one (95%)

2. In-flight selfie – Staged airplane glamour isn’t taking off anymore (94%)

3. Plane steps pose – That pre-flight strut? Not a vibe (94%)

4. Flight cheers – Pint beside your passport at the airport? Pass. (93%)

5. Mirror selfie in a hotel room – Holiday outfits? Better in action (92%)

6. Waves at your feet – No longer making a splash (88%)

7. Cocktail by the pool – Not as refreshing as it once was (84%)

Social Media’s Role in Travel Inspiration:

The findings come from brand-new research by Ocean Florida, conducted by OnePoll with 2,000 respondents, revealing that social media continues to shape the way we travel, but with a shift towards more authentic, visually striking content.

According to the research:

🌍 Nearly one in five Brits (19%) admit they’ve booked a trip after seeing a destination on their feed.

📸 78% of Brits say the most engaging holiday photos feature classic landmarks, breathtaking scenery, or candid city street moments.

Ocean Florida’s Take on What Works

"Social media is a huge source of travel inspiration, but our research shows that people are more likely to engage with images that tell a story, "says Natalie Sexton, Head of Marketing at Ocean Florida.

“Beautiful landscapes, iconic landmarks, and candid experiences bring a destination to life. At Ocean Florida, we offer trips to some of the most photogenic places in the world, whether it’s the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas, the skyline of New York, or the scenic trails of Florida’s national parks, we help travellers create moments worth capturing."

