Brits recreating memories as three quarters say nostalgia plays a role in their holidays

A sense of nostalgia, recreating childhood memories, and going back to simpler times is driving how Brits choose their holidays, according to a new survey.

A study of 2,000 adults commissioned by Jet2holidays found that almost three quarters (72%) are influenced by nostalgia when choosing where to holiday, with 71 per cent heading back to places they visited as a child.

When planning holidays, Brits say nostalgia plays a role in where they visit, with one in five (19%) staying in the same hotel, eating the same food, and enjoying the same beaches.

Holidaymakers are embracing the chance to step back in time and share memories with their own families, with 71% revisiting an overseas holiday destination they visited as a child. Of those, two-thirds (67%) revisited to recreate childhood memories and 39% chose to revisit so they can share those experiences with loved ones.

From reliving childhood adventures to introducing partners or children to a favourite spot from years gone by, nostalgia is clearly a driver in how Brits holiday. Over a quarter (29%) say the nostalgic feeling is good for their well-being

The survey also shows that a summer holiday with family overseas comes out as our most cherished childhood memory. Two in five Brits (39%) say that a family holiday is their most cherished childhood memory over birthdays, getting their first pet, and even celebrating Christmas.

Top ten most cherished childhood memories:

A childhood summer holiday overseas with family 39% Playing with friends 34% Birthdays 27% Visiting relatives 23% Christmas 22% First pet 20% Learning to ride a bike 15% Last day of school 13% School sports day 10% Staying up late for New Year’s Eve 9%

When asked what made their childhood holidays so special, the study found that over half said it was the quality time with their family (54%), followed by the activities (40%), and the destination (39%).

As well as recreating cherished moments from the past, almost a quarter (24%) say that revisiting a holiday destination helps them rediscover a sense of comfort from simpler times.

For those yet to return to an old-time holiday spot, almost more than half (57%) are interested in taking a trip down memory lane and re-exploring these destinations.

“For many of us, childhood holidays are some of our most cherished memories – they stay with us long after the suitcases are unpacked,” said a spokesperson at Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator. “Whether it’s the sound of the sea at a favourite beach or the excitement of returning to a much-loved resort, those memories have a powerful pull and our survey shows that. As we approach Easter and a busy summer season, it is great to think of all those customers revisiting those special places to relive the magic and create new memories.

“At Jet2holidays, we are very proud to offer a huge range of packages to the most popular destinations that make it easier than ever to return to those beloved spots, with everything from family-friendly hotels to activities that are perfect for all ages, ensuring a hassle-free and memorable experience for everyone."